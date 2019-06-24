Jordyn Woods Apparently Lied On ‘Red Table Talk’ Regarding Hookup With Tristan Thompson

Perhaps the most highly-anticipated episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians ever aired last night on E! as fans couldn’t wait to see the drama between Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods, and Tristan Thompson play out. For months now, most of the pop culture-loving world knew of the alleged hookup between Jordyn, Kylie’s best friend, and Tristan, Khloe’s baby daddy.

The episode was teased all season long, and fans were eager to see how Jordyn’s Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett Smith lined up with the story that was told on KUWTK. According to Cosmopolitan, there’s proof that Jordyn lied in her emotional interview regarding what exactly happened between her and Tristan.

In the interview with Jada, Jordyn was adamant in the fact that she only kissed Tristan on the lips once, and nothing more happened.

“Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him,” she claimed. “It’s just we’re all together; we’re in a group. Never once did we leave the public area, go to the bedroom, go to the bathroom.” Jordyn then proclaimed, “It was a kiss on the lips.”

That’s not the story that played out last night on KUWTK, and fans definitely took notice. In the episode, Khloe revealed that Tristan told her that he made out with Jordyn.

Thanks to Tristan, There's "Evidence" Jordyn Woods Lied on Red Table Talkhttps://t.co/WsCMoF3uer pic.twitter.com/U9I2KljuaF — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) June 24, 2019

“I got my questions answered. Everyone left and Jordyn stayed. She was sitting on his lap on a chair, they were all over each other, they were handsy. They made out,” Khloe continued.

Twitter erupted into a frenzy during the show’s airing, pointing out the differences between the two stories. This is the second time this year now that Jordyn has been absolutely dragged across social media, and she is being attacked yet again by Kardashian family fans.

The episode, Khloe, and Jordyn were all trending topics on Twitter Sunday night as viewers debated a “kiss on the lips” versus a makeout. There’s definitely a difference between the two, as the former could have been a friendly goodbye and the latter suggests something much for intimate.

Daaamn Jordyn straight LIED on Red Table Talk. Whyyyy would she do that knowing the truth was going to come out on Keepjng up? ????????‍♀️ — Janelle (@NelleYuuup) June 24, 2019

Loading...

Jordyn really played it off like it wasn’t a big deal, she lied on red table talk. You messed up girl own up to it and ask for forgiveness. #KUWTK — Norma Floress (@Cullins_Norma) June 24, 2019

Ok so on #RedTableTalk jordyn didnt just downplay her part she just straight lied, wonder if jada is watching #KUWTK — Alecia_E (@AleciaEarnest) June 24, 2019

At this time, Jordyn has not responded to what was said during KUWTK. Whether Kylie’s former bestie will defend her Red Table Talk interview remains to be seen. Twitter users have also been calling on Jada to make a comment about last night’s episode since Jordyn seemingly lied to her on her own show after giving her a safe space to talk.