Khloe Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson Threatened Suicide After Cheating Scandal

Even though he was not the victim in the cheating scandal that rocked the celebrity world, it also deeply affected NBA star Tristan Thompson.

As fans know, the cheating drama between Thompson and Jordyn Woods finally played out on last night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and it couldn’t have been easy for any parties who were involved to watch. According to Radar Online, Khloe was chatting with Scott Disick about some of the text messages that Tristan was sending her after she learned of the cheating scandal, and some of them were very grim.

“I can’t stop thinking about you and what a mess I have caused.’ I am going to have a conversation with him, but he is doing this to get a reaction out of me. Like, oh so I am just allowed to say, ‘I’m going to kill myself and that is fine,'” Khloe told Disick of the messages.

Shortly after that conversation with Disick, the reality star called Thompson’s friend, Savas, and asked him to go to Tristan’s house to check on him since he had threatened to harm himself while speaking to her on the phone. Savas ended up going over to do a wellness check on Thomspon who said he was “good” but when Khloe asked Savas if he really thought that Tristan was going to cause himself physical harm, he simply said, “I don’t know.”

#KhloeKardashian says Tristan Thompson threatened suicide after the Jordyn Woods scandal: https://t.co/lTqhlS0hOP — InStyle (@InStyle) June 24, 2019

Before Khloe talked about the Cleveland Cavaliers star’s state of mind, she also told her family about some health issues that she had been experiencing. According to the mother-of-one, she was getting intense migraines and some of the time, they were really debilitating.

“I get really bad migraines, but they keep increasing more and more. Some days I feel great I don’t have anything at all. But them some days I am just blindsided by them.”

To be sure that the migraines and nausea were not being caused by pregnancy, Khloe took an at home test with her sister Kylie by her side and she was relieved to find out that she was not pregnant but wondered what could be causing intense nausea and headaches. And as The Inquisitr previously shared, Khloe was incredibly upset when she found out about Jordyn and Tristan hooking up, noting that she expected Tristan to act like that but never thought Jordyn was capable of hurting her so bad. But one of the things that had KoKo most upset was the fact that Jordyn didn’t even apologize to her for her actions.

Part two of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians two-part season finale will air on Sunday, June 30, at 9 p.m., on E!

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.