Khloe Kardashian Said Jordyn Woods Wasn’t Apologetic When Sharing Details About Her & Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian admitted that she wanted more from Jordyn Woods, as news of the February cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson began to break.

The drama between Kardashian, Woods, and Thompson aired out during Sunday’s season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. During the finale, the Revenge Body host shared that Woods “downplayed” the entire situation between her and True’s dad. E! News shared that Kardashian didn’t get an apology from Woods as soon as she hoped.

“Now she’s like, ‘It wasn’t a big deal. It wasn’t intimate. It wasn’t sexual,'” the Good American co-founder told sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner during part one of Keeping Up With The Kardashians‘ two-part season finale.

“That’s not at all what she said on the phone to me, which is fine. Now she’s downplaying it,” Khloe continued. “I’m not saying things can’t happen. I’m the most understanding, calm person ever. But Jordyn…never once has Jordyn said, ‘I’m sorry.'”

Kardashian and Woods spoke on several occasions before she shared with her sisters exactly what went down. In the beginning, Woods reportedly told Kardashian that she acted as her “watchdog” when she attended the now-infamous Los Angeles party. Kardashian then shared with the sisters Kim, Kylie, and Kourtney that the Secndnture CEO called back to retract her statement as more news from the night began to break. The 21-year-old model finally told her former BFF’s sister that she and Thompson, “did make out.”

Khloe also revealed that Thompson was traveling to Cleveland when the drama aired out. The NBA star was welcomed to multiple texts from the Good American CEO and later called her to tell his truth.

He already knew what was up and there was nothing else he could do but confirm it,” Khloe told the KUWTK camera.

When Khloe Kardashian first found out about Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson, she wasn't getting the whole story: "I talked to Jordyn. It's really weird, she's not giving me all the information." https://t.co/MzTeWST2Ue pic.twitter.com/VGUrleNFpW — E! News (@enews) June 19, 2019

Thompson later revealed that he and Woods were involved in “inappropriate acts” with each other. The Cleveland Cavaliers player said that Woods was sitting on his lap during the party, and even stayed over after hours.

“Tristan admitted it!” shouts Kim, Khloe cries and Kylie’s in shock (via @toofab)https://t.co/f2NABBdh41 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 17, 2019

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenners know that since the show was taped in February, Thompson and Khloe are no longer together. Woods has also been on the outs with the entire family since the scandal first broke. While Woods didn’t share if she would be watching the finale, she expressed to Entertainment Tonight that she hopes the episode will present her in a positive light.

“Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it. Everyone has the right to speak their truth,” she shared with ET earlier this month.

Part two of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians two-part season finale will air in Sunday, June 30, at 9 p.m., on the E! network.