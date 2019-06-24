George Conway Trolls Donald Trump, Says Idea Of A Trump Presidential Library Is A ‘Double Oxymoron’

When Donald Trump opened up about his plans (or lack thereof) for a presidential library, George Conway couldn’t resist a bit of trolling.

The husband of top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, who himself has become a frequent critic of Donald Trump, took to Twitter to mock the idea of a Trump presidential library as a “double oxymoron.”

As Newsweek noted, the idea of a library was raised on Sunday during Trump’s appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press. When host Chuck Todd asked Trump whether he’s thought yet about opening a presidential library, Trump said he was too busy but noted that many people have brought up the idea to him.

When asked where he might put the library, Trump hinted that he would use one of his company’s properties and spoke about the possibility of putting it in Florida, home of his frequent retreat, the luxury Mar-a-Lago resort.

“I have a lot of locations, actually,” said Trump.

“The nice part is I don’t need to worry about buying a location.”

After a clip of the exchange was shared on Twitter, Conway sounded off. Author and frequent Trump critic Molly Jong-Fast responded to the clip by calling a Trump presidential library and “oxymoron,” and Conway upped the stakes by calling it a “double oxymoron, actually.”

Even though it may cause some awkward situations at home, George Conway has become one of the most vocal critics of Donald Trump on the right. He has organized efforts among Republicans to push back against the president on a number of issues.

Just this weekend, Conway called on Republicans to take seriously the allegations from advice columnist E. Jean Carroll that Trump raped her in a department store more than 20 years ago. Carroll has just opened up about the alleged incident, saying Trump forced himself onto her.

In an op-ed for the Washington Post, Conway said that Carroll’s allegation may be “more credible” than the claim by Juanita Broaddrick that former President Bill Clinton raped her in 1979. Conway said the Republicans — especially Donald Trump — believe Broaddrick’s allegation and should listen to Carroll as well.

Conway went on to add how Trump himself used Broaddrick to attack Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign, even inviting her to a presidential debate.

“Trump called Broaddrick ‘courageous,’ and if Broaddrick was courageous, then certainly Carroll is as well,” Conway wrote. “For Carroll’s story is at least as compelling as Broaddrick’s — if not more so.”