Fans Are Still Shipping Jana Duggar And Lawson Bates

Jana Duggar is in her happy place right now as she is visiting Magnolia Market in Waco, Texas with her family. It is one of her favorite places to be since she has such a talent for remodeling, fixing things, and has a mean green thumb. Fans have deemed her the next Joanna Gaines, so it seems appropriate that she loves it there so much. The Counting On star shared a photo that not only got a great response from fans, but it also prompted her good friend, Lawson Bates, to hop on her timeline as well. That innocent gesture has gotten some fans to respond to him about Jana.

It is a well-known fact that Duggar fans just want to see Jana find a guy who she wants to spend the rest of her life with. She is the oldest of the female siblings, but she is still single. Her younger sisters, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna are all married and having kids. That is exactly what fans want for Jana Duggar. She hasn’t yet found her prince charming and she is okay with that. However, there are those who think that her perfect match is right in front of her, and his name is Lawson Bates, according to the comments on Jana’s Instagram.

The handsome 27-year-old young man from the reality show Bringing Up Bates is also single. His family has been friends with the Duggars for years. Joy-Anna and Carlin Bates are best friends and their parents also hang out together whenever they can. Lawson and Jana have known each other for a while as well. Neither one of them has found the right person to marry.

After fans saw that the Bates son posted on Jana’s timeline from her recent photo, it prompted them to do their best to convince Lawson to date Jana. Some comments simply say “court her,” while others commented that these two are a perfect match and they should get together.

One particular comment was in response to someone telling those fans that they shouldn’t be pressuring them to court. That person simply said, “No pressure. I just ship them. That is all.” That seems to be the sentiment among many Duggar fans.

For now, Lawson and Jana remain good friends. It doesn’t look like there will be anything more to their relationship, at least for now. In the meantime, the 29-year-old Duggar daughter is loving her life with her family, tending to her gorgeous garden, and coming up with new projects to keep her busy.

You can keep up Jana Duggar and the rest of her siblings this fall on a new season of Counting On.