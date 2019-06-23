‘This Situation Is Real And It Is Dire’ Says The Family Of Missing Woman, Jennifer Dulos

While Jennifer Dulos' disappearance doesn't seem real to her loved ones, they understand the urgency of the situation.

If your loved one disappeared and hadn’t been seen for weeks, it would probably feel like a never-ending nightmare. Each day, the family of missing Connecticut woman Jennifer Dulos keeps thinking she’s going to walk through the door. So far, this hasn’t happened and the situation continues to look bleaker. The mother of five hasn’t been seen since May 24, when she was dropping her kids off at school. Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, is a primary suspect in her disappearance, according to The Stamford Advocate.

The fact that so much time has passed since Jennifer’s disappearance is not a good sign. It’s been four weeks since she was last seen alive. In the case of many missing persons, the longer someone is missing the less likely they are to be found alive, if at all.

This past week, Jennifer’s family released a public statement about how they’ve been dealing with not knowing where she is or how to help her. They emphasized that while they thought that such a horrifying thing would never happen to them, this is their new reality.

“None of this feels real. We tell ourselves that this kind of nightmare happens to people in stories, not to those we know and love. But this situation is real, and it is dire. Each passing day intensifies the impact of this tragedy on Jennifer’s children, who have not seen their mother — the guiding presence in their lives — in 28 days.”

Jennifer’s five children range from 8-years-old to 14-years-old. They have left their family home in Connecticut and are currently living with their grandmother, Gloria Farber, who is Jennifer’s mother.

Farber stated that the kids are “safe and surrounded by love.”

Dr Lee says #jenniferdulos case will most likely become a cold case. @News12CT pic.twitter.com/hRtRt6PXQB — Mark Sudol (@news12ctsudol) June 17, 2019

Prior to her disappearance, Jennifer was going through a nasty divorce from Fotis, who reportedly had a relationship with another woman for at least one year of their marriage. She had accused him of threatening her in front of the children and being verbally abusive. She was also seeking full custody of their kids.

While the children are going through one of the worst ordeals imaginable, the family’s statement described how they are coming together to support one another in wake of the tragedy and that their mother would be proud of how they are handling things.

“They are embodying what Jennifer has taught them: to support each other with unity,” the statement read.

Law enforcement has been searching trash facilities for any sign of Jennifer.