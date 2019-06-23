Read Beth Chapman’s Last Tweet Before Entering Medically-Induced Coma

Beth Chapman of Dog the Bounty Hunter fame is currently in a medically-induced coma in Hawaii. News broke of Beth’s condition early Sunday morning after her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, asked for prayers on Twitter. Dog also confirmed the news to Hawaii News Now. It didn’t take long for the story to spread across the internet, and now fans of Beth are worried about her health.

At this time, there is no known reason why Beth was put in a coma. Her family has stayed silent on the matter in order to protect their privacy, but fans are still looking for answers in social media activity from anyone in their circle. Beth’s most recent tweet doesn’t hint that anything was going wrong, making it seem like her current condition was due to some sort of emergency.

Beth’s last tweet came at 1:47 PM EST on June 22.

“And that’s the fourth time this week he’s mowed the lawn [monocle emoji] What do you think? Does the man have something on his mind or he just forgot how many times he’s mowed the lawn #AskingForAFriend,” she wrote Saturday morning.

From her tweet, it seemed like everything was fine in the world of Dog and Beth. The 51-year-old was simply poking at her husband for mowing their lawn incessantly, and it seemed all in good fun. It’s also very likely that Beth could have known of an impending situation but wanted to keep her health battle as private as possible.

Family: Beth Chapman of bounty hunting fame in medically-induced coma at Queen’s https://t.co/XwKFvm4Gug — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 23, 2019

Other tweets from Beth in the last several days were all retweets, most of which were promotions for her upcoming reality series with her husband, Dog’s Most Wanted. Just a few days ago, however, Beth went after a troll who wrote a “vile” tweet and tagged all of her children in the post. The rude tweet has since been deleted since Beth came back swinging.

“You seriously have the audacity to tag all my children in your vile tweet! You and your 4 followers can suck it I don’t care what you buy furthermore you are blocked, blocked and deleted Doll,” Beth wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Beth’s daughter Bonnie Jo Chapman also tweeted just before the sad news broke. Bonnie shared a photo of her parents snuggled up next to one another, and added two heart emojis to the caption. The 20-year-old shared no details of her mom’s current health scare, but fans began commenting under the photo with prayers for Beth.