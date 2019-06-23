Melissa Claire Egan Teases Steamy ‘The Young And The Restless’ Love Triangle With Nick, Chelsea, & Adam

It’s no secret that The Young and the Restless star Melissa Claire Egan will soon be back in Genoa City as Chelsea Lawson Newman, and the actress teased some red-hot spoilers.

Adam (Mark Grossman) reached out to her shortly after he returned to town, but Chelsea sent word through Sharon (Sharon Case) that she has a new life with a new husband, who is Connor’s adopted dad. However, after Adam served Nick (Joshua Morrow) with custody lawsuit papers, Nick reached out to Chelsea to warn her that Connor could be next on Adam’s list.

The Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers revealed that when Chelsea returns, she and Nick will share a heartfelt hug, suggesting they still seem to have deep feelings for each other. However, some time after having words with Adam and his backstabbing ways, Chelsea and Adam find themselves in a passionate liplock.

Chelsea’s return to Genoa City might not be quite as upfront as it initially seems, according to Egan, who told ET Canada about her upcoming reprisal of Genoa City’s favorite reformed con woman. The actress hinted that viewers should be careful about trusting Chelsea, given her shady past with conning so many unsuspecting people. Egan doesn’t believe that people change that much — especially those who are associated with GC.

In addition to questioning Chelsea’s motives, Egan also teased a love triangle that may form with Adam, Chelsea, and Nick. Adam and Chelsea were madly in love with each other before Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) “killed” him. Shortly before he “died,” Adam asked Nick to take care of his family, and while Nick fulfilled his promise, feelings grew between Chelsea and Nick and they got engaged. Nick lived in the penthouse that Adam and Chelsea lived in during their marriage. Recently, Adam bought the abode from Nate (Sean Dominic) who had inherited it from Neil (Kristoff St. John).

Egan recently wished her co-star Morrow a happy 25th anniversary on Y&R, and she showed a picture from their infamous shower scene shortly before Chelsea took the money she’d stolen from Fenmore’s and left town with Connor and Christian in tow. After that scene, she had second thoughts and dropped Christian off on Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) doorstep.

The biggest thing Egan noted is that things will not unfold as viewers expect them to go. Who knows — Chelsea may have been in on things from Adam from the get-go. With Chelsea’s return, things are sure to heat up to sizzle as summer gets started.