Trump Slammed For ‘Bull***t Politics’ By Julian Castro Over Sudden Flip-Flops On Deportations, Iran Strike

Democratic presidential candidate and former mayor of San Antonio Julian Castro condemned Donald Trump's latest impromptu decisions as 'bull***t'.'

Less than 48 hours after calling for — and then suddenly calling off — a military strike against Iran, as The Inquisitr reported, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to announce that he was changing his mind on another of his major policy initiatives. This week, the president reversed his decision on the mass deportation of unauthorized immigrants, which had been set to begin on Sunday, as carried out by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, better known as ICE.

ICE had planned to arrest and deport about 2,000 migrant families across 10 U.S. cities starting on Sunday, according to a CNN report, but Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi talked Trump out of going ahead with the raids, CNN reported.

But the reversals did not impress former San Antonio, Texas, Mayor Julian Castro, who is now a Democratic presidential candidate hoping to run against Trump in the 2020 general election. Asked by NBC News reporter Benjamin Pu (via Twitter) whether Americans should be concerned that Trump will simply change his mind again about the deportation plan — or even the strikes against Iran — Castro blasted Trump’s flip-flops as “bull***t.”

“This is bull***t. This is bull***t politics,” Castro said at an event in South Carolina on Saturday. “People need to see through that and see that this guy is a political con-man.”

Sergio Flores / Getty Images

Castro also said that arbitrary decision-making was a “pattern” for Trump, according to New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi, who also reported Castro’s remarks via Twitter.

Trump claimed that he reversed his decision on Iran strikes when he learned from top military planners just minutes before the planned attacks that the strikes would leave an estimated 150 dead on the ground in Iran, according to a CNN report.

Loading...

In an NBC News interview, Trump claimed he asked the generals about casualty estimates at the last minute, asking them, “I want to know something before you go. How many people would be killed, in this case, Iranians?”

But according to sources close to the National Security Council decision-making process who spoke to HuffPost, it would be extremely unusual for Trump to have received no casualty estimates until just minutes before a planned attack. In fact, an estimate of the numbers killed and injured by an attack would be “one of the first pieces of information a president receives” in planning military action against a foreign country.

On the other hand, one NSC source told HuffPost that under Trump, the national security decision-making process does not follow “regular order.” As a result, due to the chaos prevailing in Trump’s decision making, it was at least possible that the casualty estimates could have been overlooked.