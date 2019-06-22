Ciara Tearfully Reveals That Parents Split After 33 Years Of Marriage

Ciara may seem like she’s on top of the world at all times but during a recent interview with RuPaul, the singer confessed that her family life has been struggling.

In a clip from RuPaul, Ciara sits down with the talk show host and confesses that her parents, Carlton and Jackie Harris, have split up. In the clip, Ciara tearfully explains that her parents were married for 33 years but now, they’re not together anymore. The 33-year-old then shared with the audience that both of her parents have moved on from each other and they are now “happily” married but obviously, the family dynamic has changed quite a bit.

“Imagine you go for 33 years of mom and dad being together and when I had my child, my son, my first child [Future], I was like, I just know mommy and daddy that made [a] baby was what the scenario was supposed to be.”

“That was like, whoa, when that happened,” she continued.

According to the singer, her parents separated when she and Russell Wilson began dating back in 2015. It appears as though this is the first time that Ciara has opened up about the split publicly and it’s obviously a very emotional and touchy subject for her. Ciara and Russell got married in 2016 and they share one daughter, Sienna, together. Ciara also has a child from a relationship with rapper Future.

According to People, the former pair were engaged but they split up just three months after the birth of their son. She says that the split was really hard on her because she felt guilty that her son would not grow up with his mommy and daddy together like she did when she was growing up. She also shared that the fact that she is a public figure weighed heavy on her because there were so many people who knew about the split.

“Also, you’re living your life in front of the world, so that adds a whole ‘nother layer. I feel like I’m failing right now, they gon’ roast me,” she dished.

Earlier today, Ciara delighted her fans by sharing a video of herself, her daughter and Serena Williams and her daughter enjoying some time at a pool in Cannes. In the sweet clip, the mothers and their babies look incredibly happy as they bounce around in the water. Since the post went live on Ciara’s account it has earned a ton of attention with more than 92,000 likes in addition to 950 plus comments.

