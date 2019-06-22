Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Victor Reveals Heartbreaking News

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week covering June 24 through 28 brings a heartbreaking admission from Victor. Plus, Traci reveals her secret to Cane — sort of — and Adam and Chloe have an honest heart-to-heart.

Victor (Eric Braeden) gave Nick (Joshua Morrow) some heartbreaking news. The treatments that Victor had undergone for his rare blood disease have not worked, and the details left Nick with tears in his eyes. However, there is still hope. Victor intended to use an experimental treatment, and Nick agreed with his father that that would be his best options. The new drugs do not come without problems, though. The side effects will be especially hard on Victor, who is putting all his effort into beating the disease.

According to The Inquisitr, Victor apologized to Nick for trying to get custody of Christian last year, and Nick accepted. Throughout the years, Victor and Nick have found themselves at odds with each other, but perhaps, at least for a while, Nick and Victor are now on the same team. Unfortunately, they’re against Adam (Mark Grossman), which has to be bittersweet since Victor had hoped to make amends with his second son when he brought him back to Genoa City. So far that hasn’t worked.

Loading...

Meanwhile, Traci (Beth Maitland) told Cane (Daniel Goddard) about her novel, and he was thrilled to have helped inspire her story. Throughout writing the book, Traci realized she has feelings for Cane, who is Traci’s late daughter’s best friend’s now ex-husband. While Cane has leaned on Traci heavily through his and Lily’s divorce, he may not realize the depth of Traci’s connection. These two appear to share an incredibly sweet moment together next week, and perhaps it leads to the type of relationship Traci is dreaming of.

Finally, Adam and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) came face to face. Adam had kept Chloe in a reasonable situation, but he still held her away from Bella. Sadly for Chloe and Billy (Jason Thompson), Adam’s actions led to their daughter Delia’s death and Chloe still harbors intense anger over the situation. Nothing Adam can do will fix something like killing a little girl. He’s also tortured over the event, but his pain cannot compare to Chloe’s. She has tried to kill Adam before, and Adam told Chloe he knows that she will try again if she has the opportunity. And, of course, that’s a problem for everybody — including Chloe’s youngest child, Bella.