Ben Affleck Ready To Start Dating, Taking Care Of Health First

Actor Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner have been officially divorced for about a year now, although they separated all the way back in 2015. In the meantime, Affleck has gone through some tough times with his substance abuse issues, but it seems that the star is ready to start dating again — although, as AOL reports, he wants to ensure that he focuses on his health above all else.

A source spoke to the outlet about Affleck, sharing his journey towards becoming a healthier version of himself and working on his issues.

“He’s been taking this time to exercise daily and eat well and spend time with his children. He is making sure he’s doing what is best for not only himself but also his family. His motivation to change came from taking the time to look at what he has and what he could lose.”

Affleck seems to understand that he needs to consider more than whether or not he likes the person during the dating process. He also needs to evaluate whether his potential partner will be supportive of his health goals and who will refrain from leading him back down the wrong path.

“Ben wants to date but knows he needs to take it slowly. He wants to ensure he is healthy enough to be a supportive partner. Ben is looking to date someone who is supportive of his clean lifestyle. It has been a long road.”

Affleck is no stranger to being at the centre of attention because of his relationships. Other than his divorce, there hasn’t been much speculation about who he’s dating or what his relationship status is. However, that hasn’t always been the case.

Back in his younger years, he dated actress Gwyneth Paltrow for a while. Then, of course, there was his highly publicized relationship with pop star Jennifer Lopez. He even appeared in the music video for her song “Jenny From The Block” when they were together.

There’s no doubt that whoever the next girl Affleck dates will receive her fair share of attention from the paparazzi. That just comes with the territory when you’re a celebrity.

His ex Jennifer Garner has found love outside the world of Hollywood with a businessman by the name of John Miller, as Elle reports. In fact, some sources have been speculating that their relationship is moving fast.

Regardless of what her relationship status is, Garner seems to be the type of person who will always support Affleck. After all, he’s the father of her children, and they still seem to have a good family relationship.