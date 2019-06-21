Trump Rants At ‘Time’ Reporter Over Photo Of Kim Jong Un Letter, Threatens Arrest

Donald Trump was on the lawn of the White House, telling the press about the letter he received from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. However, things took a turn when he saw someone from Time magazine taking a photo of the letter he was sharing with the group.

The Daily Beast says that Trump “freaked out” and suggested that the Time magazine reporter could go to prison for snapping a photo of the letter. Trump allegedly said he wanted to go off the record as he showed the note from the North Korean leader to reporters, but the president became “enraged” when a photographer snapped a photo of him sharing the letter.

“Excuse me — Under Section II — Well, you can go to prison instead, because, if you use, if you use the photograph you took of the letter that I gave you… confidentially, I didn’t give it to you to take photographs of it, so don’t play that game with me.”

Trump singled out the Time magazine reporter to ask why they haven’t made him the “Time Man of the Year” considering “all I’ve done and the success I’ve had.”

A staff reporter from Time magazine was at the White House to conduct an interview with Trump, and provided a transcript of their time with the president, but pushed back when the reporter perceived that the reporter was being threatened.

Details of Kim Jong Un's letter to Trump revealed https://t.co/joJmjPLtVu pic.twitter.com/cZpOMUoUCv — Ramdon77 (@La52Guns) June 14, 2019

“I’m sorry, Mr. President. Were you threatening me with prison time?”

Trump explained that “off the record” doesn’t mean that you can take pictures.

“So go have fun with your story. Because I’m sure it will be the 28th horrible story I have in TIME Magazine because I never — I mean — ha.”

After that, the president continued per the transcript with a single-spaced page worth of complaints about Hillary Clinton, Christopher Steel, the DNC, the Steele dossier, conspiracy, corruption, collusion and more. He mentioned that he had the right to fire Robert Mueller, but explained that if he had, he could have ended up like Richard Nixon because “that didn’t work out so well.”

Trump told the Time magazine reporter if they wrote the real story about Hillary Clinton, her missing emails and the amount of money she spent on the Steele dossier would win them a Pulitzer Prize. That sparked another rant about the reporters who have received the prestigious prize and how some of those people should give them back.

The transcript of the interview trailed off when Trump insulted the reporter’s publication, calling much of it “bad coverage.”