Laura Ingraham Blasts Reparations: ‘We Won, You Lost, That’s That’

Newsweek reports that Fox News host Laura Ingraham — who is no stranger to controversial comments and publicly attacked NBA star LeBron James for lightly criticizing President Donald Trump — recently blasted reparations campaigners during a podcast on Thursday in which she spoke to Kentucky State professor and Hate Crime Hoax author Wilfred Reilly.

“People would argue that the whole world, and I would, that the whole world has been reshaped by people taking other people’s land. It’s called conquest. It’s called, you know—the Ottoman Empire had to shrink back,” Ingraham said on her show. “We had a totally different map throughout Europe and Asia. That’s just the way the world is. They want to live in a fake world.

“There was an argument sometime, I think it was the 1980s, there was a quote: ‘You won, we lost, that’s that.’ Describing world politics. We won, you lost, that’s that. That’s just the way it is.”

Ingraham’s comments came shortly after the recent House hearing on slavery reparations that took place Thursday. The hearing discussed bill H.R.40, which would establish a commission on reparations.

The 56-year-old also agreed with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said that reparations are unnecessary because the United States elected Barack Obama as president, per The Daily Beast.

Ta-Nehisi Coates argued for reparations and suggested that since America would not be the same without the inheritance of slavery and economic benefits, African Americans should receive an inheritance for their lineage. Conversely, Coleman Hughes argued against blanket reparations, pointing to his own privileged upbringing and suggesting that bringing up reparations in the modern world would lead to more division and hinder solutions to the problems black people face today.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ingraham previously caught flak when she ran a Fox News segment on prominent conservative voices and posted an infographic that included Paul Nehlen, who has become an open white national and anti-Semite over the years. Not only has he praised marchers at the “United the Right” march that led to the death of Heather Danielle Heyer, he also appeared on the radio show of former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke.

Earlier this month, Ingraham lost Fox News sponsors after praising Nehlan, per The Inquisitr. In addition, Think Progress noted that Ingraham’s defense of other conservative voices in the infographic was also controversial, as many of the featured people — including James Woods and Milo Yiannopoulos — have been kicked off of social media platforms for promoting harassment and inciting violence.