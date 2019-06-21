‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Phyllis Shows Adam Who’s Boss

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, June 21 brings a day filled with drama for Adam, and a day filled with satisfaction for Victoria. Plus, Lily shocked Cane by showing up at the dedication for Neil, and Traci daydreamed about Cane.

Billy (Jason Thompson) couldn’t believe that Adam (Mark Grossman) was at Delia’s grave. Billy let Adam know that his daughter’s grave is the one place in the whole world he shouldn’t be, and Adam said that he wanted to apologize to Delia. Billy didn’t care, and he exclaimed that the constant pain he feels at Delia’s death is neverending, so Billy ordered Adam to leave.

Meanwhile, Victor (Eric Braeden) offered Victoria (Amelia Heinle) the CEO job at Newman Enterprises in his absence. Victoria felt concerned that Victor’s illness is worse than he’s letting on, but Victor reassured his daughter. She promised to make her dad proud and hugged him. Billy showed up, and Victoria got him up to speed on the latest, and he mentioned that Adam had been at Delia’s grave, so Victoria said she had a plan to neutralize the threat Adam poses. After talking to Victoria, Billy went to tell Victor that he approved of his choice. Of course, Victor told Billy he didn’t need his approval at all, and then Victor asked Billy not to self destruct on Victoria this time.

After getting the good news from her father, Victoria made Nick (Joshua Morrow) an offer. She asked him to join her at Newman as COO. Together they could use their power against Adam. Before that, Nick asked Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to dig up whatever dirt he can on Adam to make him look like an unfit father who hasn’t changed his ways.

At Crimson Lights, Adam started telling Sharon (Sharon Case) about everything that happened, and even though she’d told him off recently, Sharon offered her sympathies. However, instead of stay and keep pouring everything out to Sharon, Adam mentioned he wouldn’t involve her in his problems anymore. Later, Sharon neglected to tell Rey she’d seen Adam.

When Adam walked into his new penthouse, he flashed to Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Connor. However, when he stepped inside, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) walked down the stairs. Phyllis told Adam she knows all about his recent history in Vegas including details with a particular Chancellor family member.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) and Ana (Loren Lott) snapped at each other at Neil’s dedication, but everything went well. Lily (Christel Khalil) surprised Cane (Daniel Goddard) by showing up. At first, Cane stayed with his date Traci (Beth Maitland), but then she daydreamed about her book while Cane and Lily talked.

Once he arrived home, Devon thought he saw Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and had a panic attack. Elena (Brytni Sarpy) found him and provided some medical attention. According to The Inquisitr, Devon is still struggling mightily.