‘This Is Us’ Star And Other Big-Name Celebs Will Receive A Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame In 2020

A star of NBC’s This Is Us will receive their own star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside castmate Mandy Moore, who received her own acknowledgment in 2019. This person is one of 35 inductees of the Class of 2020 that will be honored with a legendary piece of pavement on Hollywood Boulevard in California.

Milo Ventimiglia will be honored with his own star for his contributions to the world of television in the now-iconic role of Jack Pearson on the NBC family drama.

E! Entertainment News reported that The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce‘s Walk of Fame Selection Committee announced the full list of celebrities receiving a star in the next year, coming from the worlds of television, music, movies, and radio.

The entertainment news outlet reported that along with Ventimiglia, stars such as Julia Roberts, Octavia Spencer, Chris Hemsworth, and Mahershala Ali were named, as well as Dr. Phil McGraw, Wendy Williams, Billy Idol, and 50 Cent.

“This year’s choices were particularly unique. We were able to recognize the talents of 35 artists who have already built a legacy here in Hollywood,” Vin Di Bona, Selection Committee Chair and fellow Walk of Famer, told E!.

“Also, we were able to celebrate many new talented artists who’ve touched our hearts in film, television, radio and a variety of musical categories,” Di Bona continued.

A live stream of the very special announcement was held on June 20, where the current roster of stars was named. Walk of Fame honoree Vanessa Williams helped announce the names of the celebrities to be honored.

The complete list of nominated celebrities including those mentioned above are as follows:

MOTION PICTURES: Mahershala Ali, Batman, Ruth E. Carter, Laurence Fishburne, Chris Hemsworth, Spike Lee, Julia Roberts, Octavia Spencer, and Lina Wertmüller.

TELEVISION: Christina Applegate, Andy Cohen, Cindy Crawford, Terry Crews, Harry Friedman, Kathie Lee Gifford, Nigel Lythgoe, Milo Ventimiglia, Burt Ward, Wendy Williams, Dr. Phil McGraw, and Andy Kaufman (Posthumous).

RECORDING: Elvis Costello, Sir Lucian Grainge, Billy Idol, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Alicia Keys, Andy Madadian, Mo Ostin, Bobby Rydell, Alejandro Sanz, Tanya Tucker, and Muddy Waters (Posthumous).

LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE: Dave Chappelle and Billy Porter.

RADIO: Susan Stamberg.

Each honoree will be recognized with a star unveiling ceremony, and their dates will be scheduled at a later time by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Committee.

Congratulations to all who were honored.