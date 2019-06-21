Jordyn Woods Reportedly ‘Terrified’ The ‘KUWTK’ Finale Will ‘Ruin’ Her Career

Jordyn Woods is on edge as she eagerly awaits the Keeping Up With the Kardashians finale.

As fans of the show know, E! is saving the best for last and will air the cheating scandal on this Sunday’s finale of the show. All of the actual drama went down between Khloe, Tristan, Jordyn, and Kylie earlier this year but the season has been building up to this episode. A new report from Radar Online shares that Woods is one of the only people who is not looking forward to this finale because it paints her in a bad light.

A source close to the model says that Woods is “terrified” to relive all of the drama again and she believes that the episode will “destroy her career and everything she’s built.” As a last resort, Jordyn even tried to reach out to momager Kris Jenner to try and find out “what was going to be said about her, and when she tried threatening Kris, Kris laughed at her,” the source dished.

In the teaser that was released prior to the finale of the show, Khloe is seen chatting with her sisters and saying that she knew what Tristan was capable of doing since he also cheated on her when she was pregnant with baby True but she had no idea that Jordyn would be the one at the other end of the scandal. Since the beginning, Kylie has had her sister’s back and sided with her rather than her former BFF.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Kylie also spoke with her family after the incident and she says that she was just as shocked as everyone else was.

“I called her and she didn’t really say anything,” the 21-year-old said. “She was just like, you know, crying the whole time.”

“I was just telling her, ‘I’m like scared of you now. Like, that you’re capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.'”

Kylie also tells her sister that she asked Jordyn who she was thinking about when she hooked up with Tristan because she obviously didn’t have Khloe, True, and Kylie in mind when she did it. Jenner then ends her rant by saying that she has a problem when someone else’s actions affect her and her family, who she is obviously incredibly close with.

Kim also chimed in on all the drama, saying that the thing that she finds most upsetting was the fact that Jordyn didn’t initially apologize. It will definitely be interesting to watch things play out this coming Sunday on the Keeping Up With the Kardshians finale.