Kris Jenner Could Join The Cast Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ For Season 10

Could the Kardashian matriarch be added to the show?

Kris Jenner has just been linked to the potential cast lineup for the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Amid swirling rumors claiming Kyle Richards’ older half-sister, Kathy Hilton, could be included in the new episodes, Hilton stepped out with Jenner in Los Angeles, where she spoke of the reports regarding the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star joining the show.

“Kris is rumored, too?” she asked Us Weekly magazine.

While Jenner certainly has her hands full with her own show, as well as her many children and grandchildren, a role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills would make some sense. After all, she lives quite close to the other women of the show and is close to several of them, including Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna.

According to Us Weekly, Richards would love to see model Chrissy Teigen — a major fan of Bravo TV and many of its shows — join the cast, but feels she would never agree to it.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, several rumors have hit the web in recent weeks in regard to who may be added to the cast of Season 10 due to the fact that longtime star Lisa Vanderpump quit her role on the show earlier this month.

Although Richards has said in the past that she would like to see sister Hilton join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, an insider told Hollywood Life last week that it would be hard for Richards to appear on the series alongside her due to the tensions their family has experienced in the past.

“Kyle has worked really hard to get to a good place with her sisters Kathy and Kim [Richards], and she knows if Kathy actually were to join RHOBH, it would probably tear their family apart again and hurt their relationship,” the insider explained.

“Kyle knows viewers would love to see Kathy and believes she’d make a great housewife, but deep down, she’s hoping it doesn’t happen,” the insider continued.

In addition to having past tensions with Hilton, Richards has also experienced drama with her sister Kim, who she called out for having substance abuse issues during an early season of the series. While the ladies are in a good place now, it’s probably best not to expose the inner workings of their relationship on a reality series.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.