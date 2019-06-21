Jenelle Evans Spotted In Washington D.C. For Makeup Line Meetings Amidst Custody Battle

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have been photographed mostly around the North Carolina courthouse where they have been fighting to regain custody of their kids over the past couple of weeks. According to a new report from TMZ, the two were recently spotted in Washington D.C. navigating the city on scooters.

Sources who are reportedly close to the former Teen Mom 2 star revealed to TMZ that the couple are in the nation’s capital attending meetings for Jenelle’s makeup line. Reportedly, she is meeting with “potential distributors” for the line.

Jenelle also took to Twitter on Thursday and spoke out about the relaunch of her makeup line.

“Just remember… my cosmetic site is under construction! While I am working very hard on myself and my relationship, I also have a team working for me behind closed doors. Rumors are rumors. New site coming soon!”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle revealed that there will be a private launch for the line in July while the line itself will reportedly roll out in September.

The mom of three appeared on the hit MTV show Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. She was first introduced to audiences on Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant where she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son Jace. Her mother, Barbara Evans, gained custody of the boy. Jenelle went on to have another named Kaiser with her then boyfriend Nathan Griffith. After the couple called it quits, she moved on with David Eason who she married in 2017. Together, the couple have one child together, a daughter named Ensley.

David appeared alongside Jenelle on Teen Mom 2 until he was fired in 2018. Jenelle continued to appear on the show, but filming her segments proved difficult as production had to shut down if her husband showed up while filming. Season 9 ended up being Jenelle’s final with the show as she was let go in May following an incident where her husband reportedly shot her French bulldog, Nugget.

After the dog incident, her children were removed from her care. The couple have been in and out of court over the past few weeks in an attempt to regain custody of the children. Currently, Jenelle’s mother has custody of her oldest son as well as her daughter. Kaiser is in the care of his father while David’s daughter is being cared for by her maternal grandmother.

Reportedly, the couple will return to court for the custody battle later this month.