This ‘Riverdale’ Hottie Was ‘In Love’ With Former ‘Friends’ Co-Star

This Riverdale star revealed he was “in love” with his Friends co-star when he appeared on the iconic NBC series as a young actor in the 1990s.

Cole Spouse, who played Ross’ (David Schwimmer) young son Ben, revealed that he had a crush on his television dad’s girlfriend Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Greene.

Spouse said in a statement to E! Entertainment News, “I’m pretty sure I fell in love with Jennifer Aniston, which the whole world had at that point. But I do remember being quite intimidated around her, because of that. I remember blanking on my lines, and having a kind of stage fright when she sat next to me on the couch in one episode.”

The Riversdale star at this point in time was an acting veteran, having begun his career alongside his twin brother Dylan Sprouse at the age of six months. At the time of his Friends casting, Cole had appeared in television’s Grace Under Fire, and two feature films The Astronaut’s Wife with Charlize Theron and Big Daddy alongside Adam Sandler.

The television star recalled being embarrassed when missing his cue. It also didn’t help matters when his feelings of love were called out in front of the cast and crew while on set. Sprouse recalled, “I remember there was a cameraman who was like, ‘Little boy’s got a crush,’ or I forget what they said. Of course, I turned bright red. But I do remember feeling like I fell in love.”

Sprouse would later go on to star alongside his brother Dylan in the Disney Channel Series’ The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and The Suite Life on Deck. After taking a break from the business to attend and graduate from New York University, Cole Sprouse would later book Riverdale and the role of Jughead Jones on the CW Network.

Aniston recently made headlines regarding her Friends past when she revealed in an interview with Today that she believes that Ross and Rachel would still be together years after they famously walked out of the iconic Friends apartment with daughter Emma for the last time.

The fictional child of television’s most iconic couple, Ross and Rachel was born in 2002, which would make her 17 years old today.

CHECK IT OUT: Jennifer Aniston shares her thoughts on if Ross and Rachel of @FriendsTV would still be together all these years later. More of @NMoralesNBC interview tomorrow on @TODAYshow. pic.twitter.com/Moi275avKS — NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) June 11, 2019

The actress said she thinks Rachel would be living the family life and busy raising her daughter, Emma. “Emma’s grown up. She’s in college? Not yet. High school? Yeah. She’s in high school. Let’s say junior high,” Aniston said on Today.

Cole Sprouse will continue to be seen cooking up new mysteries alongside his Riverdale co-stars when the series returns to the CW Network with all new episodes beginning October 9.