New ‘Southern Charm’ Court Filing Accuses Thomas Ravenel Of Alcohol Abuse

A second former Ravenel associate files an affidavit on behalf of Kathryn Dennis.

Another affidavit has been filed in the custody battle between Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis and former politician Thomas Ravenel. This one says that texts from the ex-reality star’s girlfriend, Ashley Jacobs, indicate that he was struggling with alcohol abuse.

The Blast revealed that new court documents reveal a sworn affidavit by Lara Dawson (Jacobs’ previous roommate), which includes correspondence between the two women about Ravenel and his parenting.

Dawson said in the on again off again relationship between Jacobs and Ravenel, she was told things that made her frightened for the children. Dawson says she that when she would see the former reality star, he was often intoxicated.

“Whenever she [Ashley] and Thomas would break up, she’d always tell me the truth about what had been occurring over at his house. She always talked about his alcoholism and the fact that she was tired of taking care of his children.”

In correspondence, Jacobs shared that there was a time when Ravenel was so drunk he couldn’t read his children a good night story. Dawson also acknowledged that she had to have Jacobs move out after four months because of the drama caused by the couple.

Dawson joins Ravenel’s former date, canon lawyer Luzanne Otte, who also filed an affidavit in support of Kathryn Dennis’ efforts to obtain sole custody of the two minor children, says The Inquisitr. Otte, who has a law degree from Notre Dame University said that her reason for giving a sworn accounting of her experience with Thomas Ravenel (which she likened to “The Twilight Zone”) was to tell the court that she had concerns about his ability to parent his two young children.

“Each of the days I was in Charleston, Thomas would drink alcohol at night. He had prescriptions for Adderall, Cialis and a sedative in his bathroom. Each night, Thomas would become impaired and his mood would quickly turn aggressive. I do not know if it was from drinking too much or whether he had an extreme reaction to alcohol combined with whatever medication he was taking.”

Otte says that Ravenel told her that he hoped Dennis would overdose, and said that her mother was ill, and hopefully she would pass soon. She added that while she visited him in Charleston, he berated someone in the street who said hello to him. She ends the affidavit by saying that she has nothing to gain by giving this testimony, and in fact, it might start another round of harassment from Ravenel and Jacobs.