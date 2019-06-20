Ciara Covers ‘Essence Magazine’ With Tribal Look

Ciara is the latest cover girl for Essence Magazine and she looks gorgeous.

The “Level Up” hitmaker is one of three celebrities who are gracing the cover of their latest issue. Teyana Taylor and supermodel Iman each have their own too.

The July-August Issue will hit newsstands on June 21.

Each cover has the text “Our Tribe” written across it as they pose in tribal clothing and makeup.

For Ciara’s cover, the “Body Party” songstress is owning long dreadlocks. She has white tribal makeup on her arms, neck, legs, and face. Under the black, see-through garment, she appears to be wearing black-and-white swimwear. She has one arm raised as she rocks the hand-over-the-head pose. Ciara’s fierce long nails are on full display as she stares deep into the camera lens.

In the issue, Cici gets real about having success and having to face ups and downs in-between.

“My faith has carried me through every challenge and triumph,” she states.

“When I was younger and wanting things to happen when I wanted them to happen, I could never have imagined that 15 years later I’d be having the time of my life,” the “Thinkin Bout You” entertainer explained.

“No matter how much success you have, I believe there’s always an opportunity to grow and learn something new.”

Ciara’s cover has caught a lot of attention on her Instagram page where it has achieved over 140,000 likes within seven hours of sharing.

“OMG best Essence cover literally all that tribal goodness,” one user commented.

“YOUR CROWN IS SHINING QUEEN!” another stated.

“The tribal look is so EPIC on you. Rocking it!” a third fan mentioned.

Loading...

“Gorgeous!! Icon! You glow girl!!” another wrote.

“Powerful and beautiful,” a fan simply shared.

Recently, Ciara has been in Cannes, France, posing in a range of looks. Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported the star posing in a just a white blazer and high heels, where she showed off her legs.

Prior to that, she shared a photo of herself rocking a cowgirl garment, which The Inquisitr revealed. She paired a cowgirl hat with a shirt that was tied up and showed off her chest and midriff. Her pants were made of leather and were flared at the bottom. She accessorized this look with gold jewelry and a belt which had gold detailing on it.

In May, Ciara released her seventh studio album, Beauty Marks, under her own label, Beauty Marks Entertainment. The record includes collaborations with Macklemore, Kelly Rowland, and Tekno.

On Instagram, Ciara has over 22.6 million followers where she keeps her fans up to date with what she’s up to.