Kendall Jenner’s Alleged Stalker, John Ford, Is Reportedly On The Loose In Canada

Kendall Jenner’s alleged stalker seems to be missing as of June 20. Both the police and his family in Toronto have admitted that John Ford is not where he is supposed to be, and they fear he has gone back to Los Angeles. That was where he was apprehended and then deported after being found trespassing on the oldest Jenner girl’s property earlier this month.

This wasn’t the first time the 38-year-old Canadian has been caught on the premises where 23-year-old Kendall lives.

In fact, last October, Jenner was granted a civil restraining order — good for five years — stating that, at that time, he had trespassed on her property “on four occasions in the last three months.” This pertinent document was posted on The Blast.

Ford’s initial attempt to gain access to Jenner’s personal property failed. At that time, a Los Angeles judge made it official that Tom Ford was not allowed to be within 1,000 feet of Kendall Jenner’s gated compound.

That dictum didn’t take. Ford’s next attempt happened a month later when he dared to scale the side of a mountain located behind her estate. Jenner’s guards came upon the alleged stalking lazing by her backyard pool, stated TMZ on Twitter.

He got away that time, but not much later, he turned up again at Kendall’s pad, and he wasn’t so lucky. That time he made it to her front porch and even rang the front door bell, whereupon security noticed and swiftly called the Los Angeles Police. He was picked up and placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

After Ford was deported, he was turned over to his family in Toronto, but now those kin do not know where their relative has gone. Apparently, they are worried about where that destination might be.

Loading...

As TMZ put it in the link above, a return to the United States would be next to impossible if Ford tried to get past a border checkpoint. The source says that law enforcement is aware of the situation and has taken precautions to catch Ford if he tries to make the crossing from one nation to the other in whatever means possible.

Meanwhile, life goes on full force for the object of Ford’s alleged intrusions. In fact, today, while her security team was said to be on high alert, Kendall Jenner took part in an event put on with Proactiv and Teen Vogue called “Paint Positivity: Because Words Matter.”

Because of the news that has come about regarding her reported stalker, the top model may just need an extra dose of the proverbial medicine she was dishing out at Brooklyn’s Wythe Hotel earlier today.