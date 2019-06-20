Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Reacts On Twitter After Mom’s Death

What did she share?

Lisa Vanderpump has shared her first social media post since news of the tragic loss of her mom, Jean Vanderpump, hit the web.

Hours after the Daily Mail reported on Jean’s sudden death on Monday, Vanderpump re-tweeted a message from a fan who sent her well-wishes and told the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star that Jean was now with her late brother, Mark Vanderpump, who committed suicide in 2018.

“I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your mum,” the fan wrote on Twitter on June 20. “She is now with Mark; two angels to watch over you. May she RIP.”

According to the Daily Mail, Jean passed away on June 17 and in the coming weeks, Vanderpump will be traveling to England to set up arrangements for her funeral.

The past one and a half years have been extremely tough for Vanderpump when it comes to her personal life. Although her many businesses, including her animal rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs, and her many restaurants, including Villa Blanca, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, Pump Lounge, and SUR Restaurant, are thriving, Vanderpump has faced a number of emotional challenges.

In addition to the recent loss of her mother, Jean, Vanderpump lost her brother, Mark, in 2018 to suicide before the start of production on the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which proved to be especially draining for the longtime TV personality.

As fans saw during Season 9, Vanderpump was accused of leaking a story about Dorit Kemsley and her decision to give away a dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs in an effort to drum up publicity for her rescue center. Although she denied doing so, and the dog, who was discovered at a nearby animal shelter after Kemsley gave it up, was returned to Vanderpump Dogs, her co-stars were convinced she was involved and she chose to distance herself from them because of it.

Vanderpump officially called it quits with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this month and released a statement to Us Weekly about her decision shortly thereafter.

“I made the decision to leave. It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally. I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with,” she said in the statement.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.