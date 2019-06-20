Lisa Vanderpump Putting All Engagements On Hold After Death Of Mother, Won’t Attend Jax & Brittany’s Wedding

Lisa Vanderpump is putting family first after the death of her beloved mother.

Just a year after the reality star’s brother committed suicide, The Inquisitr shared that Lisa’s mother, Jean Vanderpump, passed away at the age of 84. According to the report, Jean passed away suddenly and Lisa is “shocked and devastated” by the loss. Lisa is traveling to London to help plan funeral arrangements for her mom, and she’s also put all appearances on hold for the time being. According to Radar Online, this means that the 58-year-old will not be attending Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding next week.

As fans know, the Vanderpump Rules stars are getting married on June 29 in Kentucky. The reality show’s cameras will be rolling during the highly anticipated nuptials, but after the death of her mother, Lisa is not going to be able to attend. A source close to the situation shares that Lisa doesn’t want the couple’s big day to be overshadowed by the press and her mother’s death. She also just needs some time to be out of the spotlight and with her family. Luckily, Taylor and Cartwright totally understand their boss’s decision and are holding no grudges against her.

“They have reached out to send their condolences, and accept she needs to step away from filming the show right now so she can attend to her family,” the source dished.

Vanderpump had also committed to attending the the World Pride events for Pride Month in New York City on June 30, but that appearance has also been canceled. A source close to Lisa noted that she still loves the LBGTQ community, and she knows that they will understand her absence. A rep for the reality star also released a statement about Lisa’s current state of mind.

“She’s absolutely devastated at losing her mother when she is still grieving over the loss of her brother.”

As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, Jean’s death was totally unexpected. According to the report, she “collapsed” and died on Monday, and the news was just made public today. An autopsy was done following her death, and it was revealed that “there was some embolism that went to her brain.” Even though Jean was 84-years-old, Lisa was still left shocked by the death, especially because her grandmother lived to be 100.

Loading...

“She was expecting the same for her mother — a really long and healthy life,” the insider shared.

So far, Lisa has not broken her silence about her mother’s death on social media as she takes time off to grieve.