NBA Draft Rumors: Pelicans Trying To ‘Leapfrog’ Knicks To Draft R.J. Barrett

The Pelicans are still looking to make some more moves before the draft actually begins.

With just hours to go until the 2019 NBA Draft is underway, the New Orleans Pelicans are continuing to be one of the most talked-about teams in the league. After the huge Anthony Davis trade, discussion moved to the Pels obviously taking Zion Williamson with the No. 1 overall selection. Now, New Orleans is apparently looking to somehow move up ahead of the New York Knicks and take R.J. Barrett before the Knicks can pick him.

If the Pelicans have their way, they will have a pair of Duke players on their NBA roster.

There is no doubt that the Pelicans are going to select Williamson with the No. 1 pick in tonight’s draft. The greatest prospect since LeBron James is not going to be bypassed by anyone, and New Orleans now has another young superstar to build their future around as a centerpiece.

In the trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Pelicans now also possess the 4th overall selection, which could result in them taking Darius Garland or Jarrett Culver. While either player would be worthy of that high a selection, New Orleans is quite possibly looking at being more ambitious.

According to a tweet by Peter Vecsey, the Pelicans are looking at packaging some players and/or picks together to make a deal to “leapfrog” the New York Knicks at No. 3. That would mean making a deal with the Memphis Grizzles to take the 2nd overall pick, and they would select Duke’s R.J. Barrett with it.

NOLA, I’m told, is assembling assets in all out effort to leapfrog Knicks into second slot in order to snare RJ Barrett. Obviously, Pels are offering Grizz No 4 pick as part payment. No pity parties planned. NY would land Morant or Garland. Memphis would pluck point that drops… — Peter Vecsey (@PeterVecsey1) June 20, 2019

For a while now, the Knicks have been seemingly committed to drafting Barrett with the No. 3 pick. The Grizzlies have been expected to take Ja Morant, but all of that may change if the Pelicans end up getting a big deal done.

Barrett has already said that he is more than happy to play for the Knicks if they draft him, but this is the NBA, where anything can happen.

If New Orleans could end up pulling off this deal, it would indeed reunite Barrett and Williamson in the NBA after playing together at Duke. Not only would they have that familiarity with one another, but the Pelicans would also be able to land two of the top three talents in this year’s draft.

NBA draft is TODAY Zion Williamson will officially be part of an NBA team after tonight pic.twitter.com/Hg2h4Vf5v5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 20, 2019

It’s difficult to know exactly what has been discussed as far as what the Pelicans would offer the Grizzlies, but the 4th pick would obviously be included. Other than that, the Pels have a number of other assets (players and picks) to bundle together, which could truly entice Memphis to agree to the deal.