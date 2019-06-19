Hillary Clinton Takes Aim At Donald Trump After He Focuses On Her For His Re-Election Campaign

Donald Trump launched his bid for re-election as president in Orlando on Tuesday, and during his speech, he mentioned Hillary Clinton seven different times, despite the fact that the former secretary of state isn’t even running in the 2020 race. When someone pointed the fact out to Clinton, she shot back at Trump, saying that she doesn’t mind because she has the stamina to stand up to his attacks.

On Tuesday night, former Mayor of Tallahassee Andrew Gillum quipped in a tweet that Clinton must be exhausted from Trump’s attacks.

“@HillaryClinton you must be EXHAUSTED! Cause you’ve been running through @realDonaldTrump small mind for a LONG time,” he wrote.

Clinton replied with her own tweet that she was ready for the challenge.

“I can handle it. Blessed with stamina. And thankfully I didn’t stay up late last night watching InfoWars…” she joked.

Critics have pointed out that Trump seems to be re-running his 2016 campaign after focusing once again on the same message that he used to get elected in 2016. Part of that message was an attack on his former rival Hillary Clinton.

The message appeared to resonate with Trump’s supporters, because there were many “lock her up” and “deplorable” signs being held up at the Amway Center in Orlando, according to The Daily Beast.

Trump started by bringing up the Clinton email situation, which he focused heavily on in 2016.

“If I deleted one email, like a love note to Melania, it’s the electric chair for Trump,” Trump joked.

He continued his attack against Clinton on Wednesday with a series of tweets referencing the email scandal in relation to the investigation by Robert Mueller in his dealings. He began with a tweet lamenting that Hope Hicks had been put through years of investigation before questioning why investigators weren’t still looking into Clinton’s emails.

“Why aren’t they… asking Hillary Clinton why she deleted and acid washed her Emails AFTER getting a subpoena from Congress? Anybody else would be in jail for that, yet the Dems refuse to even bring it up. Rigged House Committee,” he wrote in a tweet.

He wrote another tweet on Wednesday with a similar message, saying that Democrats need to examine the 33,000 emails that “Hillary and her lawyer deleted and acid washed.”

The issue is a familiar one for Trump supporters. Earlier in the week, the president tweeted another message criticizing the “handling of Crooked Hillary Clinton’s emails.” He has also repeatedly pointed out last week after polls were released showing him trailing his Democratic opponents that pollsters got things wrong when it came to predicting who would win the 2016 election.

Loading...

The dishonest media will NEVER keep us from accomplishing our objectives on behalf of our GREAT AMERICAN PEOPLE! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/e36YM4QCEx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2019

Since losing in 2016, Clinton has been a vocal critic of the president.