Richard Tyson Arrested, ‘Kindergarten Cop’ Actor Busted For Public Intoxication

The actor was arrested for public intoxication and harassment on Wednesday morning.

Richard Tyson, 63, star of Kindergarten Cop and the provocative Two Moon Junction has been arrested in his home town of Mobile, Alabama.

Police arrested the star for public intoxication and harassment after he was allegedly involved in a dispute with a currently unnamed individual early on Wednesday morning, according to TMZ. Authorities have not yet released further details of the arrest, which occurred sometime after the police call out was made at approximately 2.45 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Richard Tyson was possibly involved in an altercation or fight with the aforementioned unnamed person. As yet, it is also unclear if Tyson has made bail or not.

Fox 10 News has stated that jail records indicate that Tyson was charged with public intoxication and harassment, also known as harassing communications in the file, and was released from jail within a matter of a few hours.

The jail log also lists him as being a native to Mobile. Tyson was born and raised in Mobile, Alabama. His brother, John Tyson Jr., also formerly served as the Mobile County District Attorney.

Richard Tyson is probably most well known for his role in Kindergarten Cop alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. In the movie, Tyson played the antagonist, a drug dealer called Cullen Crisp. This character went up against Schwarzenegger’s John Kimble, a cop going undercover, posing as a kindergarten teacher.

Tyson’s other notable movie roles include Three O’Clock High, Kingpin, Me, Myself & Irene, and There’s Something About Mary. Richard also co-starred alongside John Ashton in the 1980s TV series, Hardball.

Another of Tyson’s infamous roles was in Two Moon Junction, which bordered seductively towards what many considered, at the time, to be an adult movie, due to the content and nudity. Two Moon Junction also starred Sherilyn Fenn alongside Tyson and was considered by many to be a breakaway movie for the two actors.

However, Tyson has starred in many other movies, including Black Hawk Down, which also starred Ewan MacGregor and Eric Bana — the film was based on a true story. Currently, he has a large volume of movies currently in post-production or early in development, according to his bio on IMDb. In addition, Richard is also listed as starring in the upcoming television series, The Mermaid.

Previously, Tyson was married to Tracy Kristofferson, the daughter of actor and singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson.

No further details have been released by the Mobile Police Department regarding Richard Tyson’s arrest or regarding his charges of public intoxication and harassment.