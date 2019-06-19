James Charles Makes Colorful Return To YouTube With First New Video After Tati Westbrook Drama: ‘Hi Sisters!’

The beauty star says he's in a much better place after a month-long social media break.

James Charles made a triumphant return to YouTube. The 20-year-old beauty blogger returned from a month-long hiatus to show his pride after taking a break from the social media site following a feud with his former friend Tati Westbrook, People reports.

In the new video titled “Hi Sisters,” which you can see below, the YouTube star created a rainbow-inspired makeup look while revealing that he plans to donate 100 percent of his profits from the video to the Trevor Project, an organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to young members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Charles told his more than 15 million subscribers that it felt “weird” to be back in his studio after taking a self-imposed social media break.

“I basically just took a much-needed month-long break from filming YouTube videos and also from social media,” James Charles told his fans, per ET Online.

The social media star said that while he has posted on Twitter and Instagram “here and there,” he eased back into everything after a “very, very crazy month.” James Charles also explained that he was “literally addicted” to social media for the past three years and that it took a toll on his well-being.

“It was so much fun, but it got to a point where it was incredibly toxic for me and my mental health and after everything that just went on social media, I needed some time to detox and slow it down.”

The popular YouTuber also said he has done “a lot of growing and thinking” and is now able to leave his phone in another room, walk out, and “enjoy life.” James Charles assured fans he’s in a much better state now and is ready to get back to work after ending his friendship with Tati Westbrook, whom he considered to be a role model and mentor.

The drama started last month when Westbrook, James Charles’ longtime friend and fellow beauty blogger, uploaded a video titled “Bye Sister,” in which she accused James of supporting a rival company and other inappropriate behavior. Beauty veteran Jeffree Star also weighed in to back Tati’s claims and to side with her, and Charles’ follower count plummeted by millions.

While Westbrook and Star later took down their videos about Charles, the young YouTuber posted a now-viral retort, “No More Lies,” which addressed their concerns point by point—with receipts. James Charles quickly gained back the millions of followers that he lost after Tati’s initial video.

You can see James Charles’ new “Hi Sisters” video below.