‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, June 18: Liam Promises To Treat Phoebe As His Own

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, June 18, states that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) were discussing their upcoming picnic plans. Liam informed her that he had invited Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) to the feast, catching Steffy off-guard. She wondered how Flo would feel about it since it had been a few months since the adoption.

In the meantime, Flo was also pushing back against the idea of spending time with Steffy and the girls. Flo felt that it was not a good idea. Wyatt pointed out that she was a Logan and she was working at Forrester. Flo finally relented and agreed to see how Phoebe’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) life had changed, per SheKnows Soaps.

Wyatt and Flo arrived at the cliff house. Flo said that she was glad that Phoebe had such a loving family. Liam brought Phoebe to Flo. She seemed awkward as she held the little girl. Liam promised to always treat Phoebe as if she was his own. There were tears in Flo’s eyes as she realized the irony — Phoebe is Liam’s biological daughter and he will always have a connection with her.

Separately, Flo and Steffy push back when Wyatt and Liam organize a get-together. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/34KiMmkzzh #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/JqygGke4i2 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 18, 2019

Ridge and Brooke cuddled on the sofa. After they kissed, Brooke said that she was worried about Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). She said that his attachment to Hope worried her. She reminded her husband that Thomas has had issues in the past and that his behavior toward Hope could even be construed as obsessive. Ridge opined that Hope and Thomas could help each other but Brooke wasn’t buying it. She was scared for her daughter’s sake.

Hope arrived at Forrester Creations after Thomas called her to come in. He presented her with a Forrester Original gown. He wanted her to try it on, which she did. Thomas told Hope that he wanted to move forward with her. He admired the sacrifice she made for the children’s sake and said that they could have a new life together.

Hope told Thomas that she did not know how to thank him. Thomas kissed her as payment for the dress. Thomas said that he knew that he was moving too fast but was convinced of his love for her. Hope told him that she could see that something was bothering him, then encouraged him to be honest with her.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.