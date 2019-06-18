‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Shares Photo Of Daughter Bryn Rocking Pink Hair On Instagram

Bryn debuted her new look on Tuesday.

Bethenny Frankel enjoyed a day out in New York City with her daughter, nine-year-old Bryn, on Tuesday, June 18, and during the outing, she shared a sweet photo of the two of them on Instagram.

As the Real Housewives of New York City star continues to battle her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, for custody of their child, she took some time out of her court drama and many business ventures to debut her daughter’s new look, which included pink hair, to her fans and followers.

As fans will recall, Frankel and Hoppy welcomed daughter Bryn in May 2010, just two months after tying the knot. Then, just a couple of years later, the couple announced they were calling it quits and embarked on a contentious court battle that lasted far longer than their marriage.

News of Frankel’s daughter’s new hair comes just months after the Skinnygirl mogul opened up about the child’s style during an interview with E! News.

“There is a combination of her really loving what she wants to wear and me seeing her in my closet putting my clothes on, but she puts them together in her own way,” Frankel explained of Bryn’s style. “She has an amazing style. It is very different from my style. She got some sort of Malibu surfer meets Coachella with a tiny bit of high fashion vibes. She just mixes things together and they work.”

While Frankel remains locked in a bitter custody battle with Hoppy over their daughter, she hasn’t let the drama of their ongoing hearings take over her personal life and has been enjoying a romance with film producer Paul Bernon for the past several months.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City will recall, Frankel went public with Bernon at the end of last year after the tragic loss of her former partner, Dennis Shields, who she honored with a Father’s Day post earlier this week.

Dennis was found dead of an apparent overdose last August.

Since going public with Bernon, Frankel has shared a handful of social media posts about their relationship. That said, Bernon has not yet been seen alongside Frankel on her reality show and it is unclear if he will join the show in the future.

To see more of Frankel and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.