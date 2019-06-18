Lauren Comeau Engaged To Javi Marroquin: Says She ‘Didn’t See It Coming,’ Shows Off Gorgeous Engagement Ring

Teen Mom 2 couple Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau are officially engaged. On Tuesday, Lauren took to Instagram to share the good news and even showed off her gorgeous engagement ring.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Javi spilled the details of the proposal and revealed it took place in Maine. Lauren echoed the sentiments in her post she shared to the social networking site.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything more than walking the waterfront of my hometown with just my boys and my cousin stalking us in the trees. I blow almost every surprise and this one got me, I didn’t see it coming..even when Linc spotted my cousin hiding.”

With the post, Lauren shared a photo of her and Javi together with the water behind them. Javi has his arm wrapped around his fiancé and Lauren is smiling. In the photo, she is also showing off her gorgeous engagement ring. The ring sparkles on Lauren’s left hand and she looks incredibly happy.

She finished her post saying, “Thank you my love for this day, for our life, Im ready for whatever this crazy life throws at us as long as I got you. Heres to forever.”

Javi and Lauren met at a wedding in July 2017 and the two started dating. The relationship lasted only a few months before they called it quits, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. Javi briefly dated Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus before he and Lauren rekindled their relationship in March 2018. The couple announced they were expecting a baby together at the end of May 2018. Lauren gave birth to the couple’s son, Eli, in November 2018.

Javi and Lauren appear minimally on Teen Mom 2 because Javi’s ex-wife is cast member Kailyn Lowry. Javi and Kail married in September 2012. The couple share one son together, Lincoln, who was born in November 2013. The couple tried to make their relationship work, but they called it quits and divorced in 2017. Kailyn has since moved on and had another baby while Javi and Lauren are now engaged.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Kail’s Coffee Convos podcast with Lindsie Chrisley, Kailyn slammed Lauren for using the Teen Mom 2 platform for financial gain. Lauren has been posting ads on her social media which benefit her financially. Kailyn revealed that she has asked Lauren not to use Lincoln in any of the ads.

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 recently wrapped up, but the new season is currently filming. However, Javi’s proposal to Lauren was not captured by cameras.