‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Javi Marroquin Details Proposal To Lauren Comeau, Says There’s ‘No Need’ To Tell Kailyn Lowry

Javi Marroquin and his girlfriend Lauren Comeau appear on Teen Mom 2 because Javi shares a son with cast member Kailyn Lowry. While he and Lauren also have a son together, the two were not engaged, that is until now. Javi opened up to The Hollywood Gossip about how he popped the question and revealed whether or not he told his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry.

While Javi has teased that he was going to propose to Lauren, he admitted that he didn’t exactly have things planned out the way that they happened.

“It was actually not really planned. I took the ring just in case,” Javi explained.

Initially, he had planned to do it when the couple did their family pictures, but that didn’t work out. The couple planned a trip to Maine, where Lauren is originally from and it was there that Javi admitted it “just felt right.” He enlisted the help of Lauren’s family and explained that he asked them to help him put flowers and candles at a special spot so that when he and Lauren got there, he could pop the question. Javi admits that it was “all last minute.”

As Lauren and Javi reached the spot where the candles and flowers were set up, he explained he started to open up to Lauren about how he felt. He even included his son, Lincoln!

“Then I brought Lincoln over to me and I said would you like it if Lauren was your step Mom one day? And it was funny he was like ‘just a little bit.'”

It was then that Javi popped the question, getting down on one knee. He said that his wife-to-be started crying.

As for whether or not Javi told his ex-wife, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, about his engagement, he admitted that he had not.

“We didn’t tell Kail. We told our close ones and loved ones and then she’ll find out. I don’t know if Lincoln is going to spill the beans. But there’s no need to tell Kail. Me and Lauren have our own relationship so there’s no need to.”

Javi also shared two photos of the couple on Instagram on Tuesday and announced his engagement. In the photo, Lauren showed off her gorgeous engagement ring. In his post, he admitted that he worried he wouldn’t find someone who would love both him and his son the way Lauren does, but that with his fiancée, he has “never questioned that.”

While the couple is engaged, they haven’t set a date for the wedding just yet, but Javi says they will start planning after their September trip to Aruba. If fans are hoping to see the proposal on Teen Mom 2, Javi revealed that the cameras weren’t there for the special moment.

“Lauren wanted this to be private,” Javi explained.