Fans Reportedly Believe Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Have Split After Her ‘Awkward’ Father’s Day Post

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s recent social media posts have their fans believing that things are on the outs for the famous couple.

The couple has reportedly made headlines that they are no longer together after fans were suspicious of the Kylie Cosmetic CEO’s Father’s Day tribute to her Astroworld beau. According to In Touch Weekly, Jenner’s post was shared with her 138 million followers shortly before the holiday ended on Sunday, June 16. The outlet also shared that Jenner’s decision to only highlight Scott as a father to their 1-year-old daughter Stormi also turned a few of her follower’s heads. Instead of showing photos of the little family, Jenner opted to share photos of Scott and Stormi together.

Scott also reportedly did the same thing on his post, and neither he nor Jenner “liked” each other’s photos, which sparked even more breakup rumors. While neither celeb interacted with each other on social media, blogger and entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni did confirm that the couple spent the holiday together.

“You guys were amazing at the family farms today,” Ferragni wrote under Jenner’s latest post.

The couple has remained private throughout their relationship, which began in 2017. Though they have referred to each other as “hubby” and “wifey” in the past, the couple has been mum about the day-to-day details of their private life. Though Jenner and Scott have been private, the couple is known for sharing photos of themselves together on social media. However, Jenner hasn’t shared a photo of her and the “SICKO MODE” rapper since May, while Scott reportedly hasn’t shared a photo of him and his baby mama since April.

Loading...

The speculations that the pair have called it quits come shortly after the beauty mogul has reportedly changed her mind about the two taking their relationship to the next level. According to International Business Times, Jenner is reportedly rethinking her plans to marry Scott. Jenner reportedly “no longer craves” marriage after giving birth to her baby girl.

“She feels like she hasn’t gotten to experience men to know that he is the one she wants to be with forever,” a source told Radar Online.“Kylie is very aware of how her money would affect their marriage. She doesn’t want to have the conversation with Travis about a prenup, or anything like that.”

Jenner’s opposition to marriage is also reportedly due to the couple’s relationship being on the rocks since she accused Scott of cheating back in March. The Life of Kylie alum reportedly received a phone call from a woman claiming to be with Scott, which started the problems in their relationship.