‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, June 19: Xander Blasts Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, June 19 reveal that Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) will unleash his frustration on Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). The Forrester Creations model will have a few choice words for the designer and will tell him exactly what he thinks of him.

A few weeks ago, Xander found out about the baby swap drama. He was beside himself when he learned what Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) were capable of. He begged and pleaded with them to do the right thing and come forward with the truth. At one point, he himself rushed to tell Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that their daughter was alive. However, Thomas stopped him from informing them that Beth did not die.

Thomas then forced the truth out of Flo. Instead of immediately telling his sister and Hope the truth, Thomas decided to keep quiet. He told Flo, Zoe, and Xander in no uncertain terms that they would lose their jobs if they should come clean. When Xander refused to be intimidated, Thomas told him that he would make sure that Zoe ended up in jail. Only then did Xander decide that he would follow Thomas’ orders.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Xander pushes Zoe to do the right thing for everyone involved and tell Hope the truth about what happened on Catalina Island. pic.twitter.com/vyBOSHKle1 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 17, 2019

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Xander will blast Thomas. It seems as if Xander will see through Thomas’ actions and call him out on it, per Highlight Hollywood. Xander will accuse Thomas of manipulating Hope. The young Brit does not like the fact that Thomas has been using Hope’s situation to his advantage. He has always had a soft spot for Hope and does not want to see someone like Thomas take advantage of her.

Thomas won’t take Xander’s accusations lightly. He will remind Xander of his place in the company and how easy it would be for him to be without work. Zoe could also end up in prison as she never came forward with the truth and tried to cover her father’s tracks. He may be able to silence Xander for the time being, but The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that someone else will learn the truth.

Will Thomas be able to silence Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) as well or will he have to take more drastic measures to ensure that she stays quiet forever?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.