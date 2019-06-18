New ‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers Reveal Bombshell About One Of Hannah Brown’s Frontrunners

The Bachelorette spoilers are shaking things up significantly this week with bombshells dropping left and right. Hannah Brown showed her frustration during Monday night’s show as she sorted through drama among the guys, but now new teasers indicate that things will get even crazier for her.

The Inquisitr detailed earlier that spoiler king Reality Steve just altered his Bachelorette spoilers regarding Hannah’s final rose recipient. Initially, the gossip blogger had shared that Tyler Cameron was Hannah’s final guy, that Tyler proposed, and that the couple was now engaged.

However, the latest Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve reveal that his initial sources were incorrect. He now says he is fully confident in saying that Tyler is the runner-up. Instead, Jed Wyatt gets that final rose and the engagement.

As Reality Steve shared that big scoop, he alluded to rumors connected to Jed. He said he wouldn’t go into specifics unless someone came forward and attached their name to the rumors. However, he hinted that there were perhaps fidelity issues related to Jed and questions about his motives for doing the show.

It didn’t take long for People to come out with specifics on this front. A gal named Haley Stevens is going on the record and alleging that she was dating Jed up until he left to film Hannah’s Bachelorette season.

And let the stories begin… https://t.co/1WkHIEy75U — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 18, 2019

Stevens claims that she had been dating The Bachelorette contestant for four months before he started filming Brown’s season.

“We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A. He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it.”

It seems that Haley knew as she started dating Jed that he had applied to be on The Bachelorette. However, she says that he was open in telling her why he’d do it if he got the chance.

“He said, ‘It’s probably not going to happen, but it’s a huge opportunity. I’m only doing this for my music.’ He only did it for his career. He wanted a platform. He kept telling me, ‘I don’t want my dad to have to help me pay rent anymore.’ He said he only wanted to be top five… to be a major player so that it would be beneficial.”

Viewers did see Jed tell Hannah during a date earlier this season that he wanted to do The Bachelorette to further his music career. However, he said at the time, his early motivations had been eclipsed by his desire to be with Hannah.

Stevens says that leading up to Wyatt’s departure, he insisted that his dating The Bachelorette would be acting rather than real dating. Before he left for filming, the two went on a vacation together to the Bahamas. Haley says that’s when they first expressed to one another they were in love.

Haley notes that as soon as Jed landed in Los Angeles to begin filming, he called to tell her he loved her and would call her when he got back to Nashville. Stevens followed along with The Bachelorette spoilers as they emerged during filming and she was anxious to see him when he returned home.

However, Haley says she later learned that Jed was back in Nashville and hadn’t reached out to her. She did cross paths with him and questioned him, wondering why she hadn’t deserved at least a phone call. She says that he admitted that he didn’t know what to say and that they didn’t talk about the relationship again.

Making all of this perhaps even a little more jaw-dropping is the fact that Haley isn’t just some random, unknown gal in Nashville. It seems that she’s a musician too and she’s part of the duo Sweet Leah.

As it happens, she did post a photo of herself about four months ago noting that she was in the Bahamas, and it seems likely that’s from the trip she says she took with Jed. It just so happens that he had liked that post of hers, and commented on numerous other ones.

Loading...

Why come out now? It seems quite likely that in large part, it’s because of the new Bachelorette spoilers that Reality Steve shared earlier in the day. Now that he’s saying that Hannah and Jed are engaged, the allegations that he was with Haley as he started filming become relevant.

Stevens also noted that she’s been approached by multiple outlets because rumors have been swirling. She agreed to talk to People in an effort to control the narrative. Now that Haley has gone public, Reality Steve is tweeting out additional tidbits showing how connected Jed and Haley were not long before he filmed The Bachelorette.

Aaaand let’s not forget the ad they did together for the “willcalled” app that I took a video from pic.twitter.com/XWINZAc5xb — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 18, 2019

So far, there has been no comment from the show, Jed, or Hannah. Haley says she hopes that Wyatt just got caught up in the show, but she feels completely betrayed and thinks he essentially held onto her as a backup plan.

Will The Bachelorette spoilers about Jed Wyatt and Hannah Brown being engaged turn out to be true? If so, will there be trouble between them due to what his alleged ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens is now saying? Fans have been anxious to see Hannah find love, and now everybody will be anxious to see what happens as the season wraps in late July.