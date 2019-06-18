‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Is Reportedly Hoping Meghan King Edmonds Will Divorce Jim Edmonds After ‘Affair’

Shannon Beador has been there before.

Shannon Beador hopes to help Meghan King Edmonds cope with her husband Jim Edmonds’ “affair.”

After Meghan took to her blog to slam Jim for having what she believes to be an emotional affair, at the very least, the Real Housewives of Orange County star reportedly reached out to her in hopes of walking her through the painful process of recovery.

“Shannon has reached out to Meghan because she has been cheated on and she knows what she’s feeling right now,” a source close to the situation told Radar Online. “It is a very painful situation and everyone has sympathy for Meghan. Regardless of if she leaves him or not, she is still the victim in this situation.”

At the end of last week, after All About the Tea broke news of Jim’s missteps, Meghan told readers of her blog that she felt “sad, abandoned and lonely” and “no longer trusts” her husband.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County well know, Shannon’s former husband, David Beador, cheated on her in 2015 after nearly two years of marriage and three children. However, while she attempted to mend her marriage, as Meghan plans to do with Jim, thing between her and David were unsalvageable and ultimately, they ended their marriage in late 2017.

Although a number of Meghan’s former co-stars have shared supportive messages to her online, the insider suggested that Shannon and the other women were hoping to see her call it quits with Jim.

“Everyone knows that once a cheater, always a cheater!” the source added.

Meghan married Jim in 2014 and shares three children with him, including her two-year-old daughter, Aspen, and her one-year-old twins, Hayes and Hart.

According to All About the Tea, Jim allegedly cheated on his second wife, Allison Jayne Raski, with his supposed “baseball madame” and later reconnected with her online during Meghan’s second pregnancy.

Over the weekend, amid rumors of an alleged affair, Jim spoke to Us Weekly magazine about his interaction with his mystery woman, insisting that despite his inappropriate photos, videos, and text messages to her, they never engaged in a physical relationship. Jim also said that while he did meet the woman in person once, it was only because she wanted him to give her money.

Jim is planning to take legal action against the woman.

The Real Housewives of Orange County will return to Bravo TV for Season 14 later this year.