Kyle Richards Teases New Episode Of ‘RHOBH,’ Admits To Being ‘Over-Served’ On Twitter

Kyle Richards may be dreading tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

On June 18, Richards took to her Twitter page, where she opened up about the episode that is to come and admitted to being “over-served” during production.

“I finally watched tomorrow’s nights episode. I’ve made it 9 seasons without being this ‘over served.’ The wine tasting all day & then drinks back at the chateau… not a good combo. There are A LOT of laughs though. Of course not all laughs,” she tweeted.

As fans saw earlier this month on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the ladies of the show headed to France at the end of last year for a cast trip after experiencing drama with their co-star, Lisa Vanderpump, who many believe leaked a negative story about Dorit Kemsley and her decision to give away a dog she adopted from Vanderpump’s rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs.

While Vanderpump would have normally been included in the cast trip, she opted to distance herself from Richards and the rest of the gang after learning they had suggested she was lying about not being involved in the leaked story, even after she attempted to prove her innocence with a lie detector test.

Going into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, Richards and Vanderpump were the remaining original full-time housewives on the show but now that Vanderpump has announced she is quitting the show, Richards is the only cast member from Season 1 who has maintained their full-time role throughout the series’ run.

During an interview on Just the Sip last month, via Hollywood Life, Richards opened up about the falling out between her and Vanderpump to host Justin Sylvester.

“Lisa is a very prideful person, and my intention was not to humiliate her. I think she felt humiliated, but my intention was to be honest and tell her what happened on camera, so that she wasn’t shocked in six months when she saw the show,” Richards explained of her fight with Vanderpump at Vanderpump’s home, during which she revealed the cast was questioning whether Vanderpump had leaked the story about Kemsley.

Richards also added that she never imagined things between herself and Vanderpump would end the way they did, especially after so many years of friendship.

To see more of Richards and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.