Maci Bookout Slams ‘Teen Mom OG’ And Says Her Story Isn’t ‘Accurately Portrayed’

The new season of Teen Mom OG is currently airing on MTV, and while the cast has been sharing their stories for a decade on the show, not everyone is happy with the way their story is being portrayed. On Monday night, Maci Bookout took to Twitter to slam her storyline this season and said that her story isn’t being “accurately portrayed.”

“It’d be amazing if the chaotic, cute, real life, family/marriage stuff we film made it on the show. Do I feel like my story is accurately portrayed on the show? Absolutely NOT. Do I wish they’d stop making something/someone my entire story on the show? Absolutely YES! #TEENMOMOG.”

Maci is usually quiet on social media, but Monday night was an exception for the mom-of-three. While she didn’t explicitly state what the “something/someone” that has encompassed her storyline so far this season was, it could be that she is talking about her ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards’ recent arrest, which is currently playing out on the show.

Ryan is the father of Maci’s oldest son, Bentley. Ryan was arrested in January and spent a few months behind bars and it is currently what is being talked about on the show. Ryan’s wife, Mackenzie Edwards, has also appeared on the show talking about the arrest.

Maci isn’t the first Teen Mom star to speak out about her storyline on the show, though. Teen Mom 2 recently wrapped up Season 9 and a few of the cast members spoke out about their portrayal.

Kailyn Lowry was very vocal over the course of the season about her storyline. According to Pop Culture, Kail took to Twitter after an episode of her season aired back in April and pondered when she would stop being portrayed as a “bitter baby momma.” She echoed Maci’s sentiments and wondered why her segments didn’t focus more on her the positive aspects of her family.

“Would’ve loved if MTV filmed Isaac’s projects, him making high honors year after year, family pix (sometimes a nightmare to get one pic), house building stuff, my birthday, etc. but they never find that important enough.”

On Monday night, Kailyn noticed Maci’s tweet and backed up her co-star by tweeting back, “I am with you 100%”

Teen Mom 2 is currently filming for Season 9B and will return to MTV with all-new episodes at a later date. New episodes of Teen Mom OG are currently airing Monday nights on MTV.