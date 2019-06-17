Spoilers For ‘The Bachelorette’ Season: Reality Steve Doubles Down On Hannah’s Top 3 Men, Final Rose Recipient

Hannah Brown’s journey as The Bachelorette continues Monday night with what ABC is calling Episode 5B. The overnight dates and final rose ceremony are right around the corner and fans are anxious to get the scoop on whether or not she finds the man of her dreams.

Right now, Hannah is still dealing with intense drama with some of her bachelors, while the sparks are flying with several others. Spoiler king Reality Steve has previously shared The Bachelorette spoilers about how he says this journey turns out. In his latest “Reader Email” blog post, he’s doubling down on what he’s said happens.

As The Inquisitr shared, Reality Steve’s spoilers have indicated that Hannah takes Luke Parker, Jed Wyatt, Peter Weber, and Tyler Cameron on hometown dates. Then, The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that she ends up eliminating nobody and takes all four men to Greece for overnights too.

In Greece, things get especially crazy for Hannah. By the time she’s had all four of these overnight dates, both Luke and Peter will be eliminated. Luke is apparently eliminated mid-date while Peter is left without a rose at the rose ceremony.

According to Reality Steve, Tyler gets the final rose and proposes. The Bachelorette spoilers from the gossip guru have detailed that Hannah is engaged to Tyler, and in response to recent reader questions, he’s essentially doubled down on these teasers.

One reader noted that it had seemed as if Reality Steve has been vague about how things are going between Hannah and Tyler now. The reader asked if he’s been hearing negative things about the engaged pair, but he seemed perplexed by the questions.

“I don’t remember referencing that at all. I said they weren’t happy?”

Given his answer, it seems clear that as far as anything Reality Steve has learned, Hannah and Tyler remain together, engaged, and happy. If there were rumblings of problems in the engagement, he’d likely have teased that already.

During his recap of last week’s episode, Reality Steve pointed out that Hannah had gotten quite frisky with each of her rumored final three men while out on the Episode 5 group date. Viewers saw The Bachelorette star straddle Jed as he sat on a chair and the two made out intensely. Later, it was Peter and Hannah on a pool table.

Not to be left out, Hannah managed to get Tyler alone in a bedroom at one point and things got quite frisky between the two of them there as well. Reality Steve said that given all of that hot-and-heavy action, many people probably could have figured out Brown’s final three men even without his spoilers.

“You’d still be able to tell while watching the episodes who she likes and who she doesn’t. She had 10 guys on her group date last night, and in the after party, she mauled 3 of them, who just so happen to be her final 3. This isn’t detective work I tell ya’. You would easily be able to figure out if you knew nothing, just by camera time and quality of time on camera who goes far and who doesn’t.”

Heading into Episode 5B, 12 men are still vying for Hannah’s final rose. Brown has shared some fun dates and flirty kisses with some of the other remaining men. However, her steamiest interludes lately have definitely been with the three men who The Bachelorette spoilers tease get full overnight dates with her in Greece.

Could anything emerge over the next few weeks that will turn Reality Steve’s spoilers upside down? He is clearly feeling quite confident at this point. Despite that, if things were to change, it wouldn’t be the first time that he has been wrong regarding The Bachelorette. Spoilers have hinted that it’ll be a wild ride all the way to that final rose ceremony and everybody will be anxious to see if Hannah Brown is engaged to Tyler Cameron as existing teasers have detailed.