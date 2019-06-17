Lorde Felt ‘Empty’ After The Release Of Her Last Album

After a big break from social media, Lorde broke her silence to celebrate two years since the release of her second studio album, Melodrama.

Since April 6, 2018, she is yet to share a post with her 6.3 million Instagram followers, but she did share a message with them via Instagram Stories, per Music News.

“Apparently Melodrama came out two years ago today,” the “Team” singer started off with.

“Want to say thank you for how you took that record and made it your own. Swells my damn heart thinking about your love for it and your willingness to go there with me and to dance the way we did together,” she continued.

The “Homemade Dynamite” songstress carried on explaining the emotions she had on the day of its release.

“The day it came out I did a jigsaw puzzle all day in my hotel room in NY.”

“I felt so emptied, I didn’t really know yet that you make a record and get filled up, and then releasing it empties you… and slowly fills you up again,” she told her fans.

Lorde teased fans with information on her upcoming album. She stated that she’s grown up a lot since the last project and that she is still making it. Other news she shared was that she’s recently been to Antarctica, she has a new cat and dog, she can now bake bread and cook dinner, and she can keep plants alive.

In March 2013, Lorde released her debut EP, The Love Club EP. That same year, she released her debut album, Pure Heroine, which was a huge worldwide success. The New Zealand star topped the charts in her home country and Australia while peaking at No. 2 in Canada and the U.S., and No. 4 in the U.K.

Her debut single, “Royals,” peaked at No. 1 in the U.K., the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, and Italy. The track won Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2014 Grammy Awards. Later that year, she won Best Rock Video at the MTV Video Music Awards for its music video.

Melodrama, her second and latest album, topped the charts in New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and the U.S. The record was released in 2017 and earned her an Album of the Year nomination at the Grammy Awards the following year.

Lorde has embarked on two world tours to support her studio albums. Fader did an article on her stage presence and explained that her dancing, which she has been criticized for, should be celebrated, as it’s more freeform and spontaneous than other performers.