Demi Lovato Writes Touching Tribute To Stepdad On Father’s Day After Losing Biological Dad Six Years Ago

Demi Lovato’s stepfather has a big place in her heart. As fans know, it’s not all too often that Lovato posts on social media since her recent stint in rehab, but when she does, she definitely gets her fans excited. This Father’s Day, Lovato took to social media to wish her stepfather the best on a day that was made just for fathers and father figures. In the touching Instagram post, Demi shared a photo of herself and Eddie de la Garza.

In the snapshot, the two are all smiles as Lovato snaps a selfie. Demi wears her dark locks down and looks absolutely stunning with a face full of makeup complete with blush, eyeliner, eye shadow, and bright red lipstick. She rocks a pair of vibrant, orange hoop earrings and a matching orange tank with a blue track jacket on top. Eddie stands just behind his stepdaughter while he smiles for the camera. He also looks dressed for the occasion in a multicolored button-down shirt.

And to go along with the sweet daddy/daughter photo, Demi penned a heartfelt comment to express how much the most important man in her life means to her.

“To the man that raised me as his own, gave me everything he could to have a wonderful childhood.. I love you. You’re an incredible man with a heart of gold. I couldn’t have asked for a better father,” the singer wrote. “Thank you for always being here for me and showing me how a man should be there for his family. I love you tons.”

What Demi Lovato said about her stepdad will melt your heart https://t.co/69TUaPJT1C pic.twitter.com/xNT9GXgEMD — J-14 Magazine (@J14Magazine) September 16, 2016

Since the post went live on her account, it’s no surprise that it’s garnered a ton of attention from the 26-year-old’s legion of fans, with over 1.3 million likes in addition to 5,300 comments. Some fans took to the post to wish Eddie a “Happy Father’s Day” while countless others let Demi know how gorgeous she looks in the snapshot.

“Big thanks to him for raising you. I couldn’t be more happy,” one follower wrote with a series of emojis.

“BEST FATHER EVER!!! WE LOVE HIM,” another user gushed.

“YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL,” one more Instagrammer wrote with a heart-eye and heart emoji.

As many fans of the singer know, Eddie married Demi’s mom, Dianna de la Garza, and they have one child together — actress Madison de la Garza. Lovato lost her biological father, Patrick Lovato, to cancer back in 2013. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the singer confessed that she was never very close with him because he was “abusive” and “mean” but noted that he “wanted” to be a good person. According to the singer, her father’s mental illness made him incapable of raising a family.

“To know that it wasn’t fully his fault really was saddening to me,” Lovato said in an interview. “I wanted to write about it. I wanted to process it.”

Demi’s song “Father” was written about Patrick.