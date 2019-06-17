Donald Trump Regrets Insulting Elizabeth Warren ‘Too Early’ Amid The Democrat’s Surge In Polls

President Donald Trump is known for often using strong insults and harsh nicknames when talking about his opponents, including Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Trump has called the Democrat presidential hopeful “Pocahontas” a number of times, a move that Warren has branded racist. She previously claimed to have Native American ancestry, which she said was based on stories told by older family members and even took a DNA test to prove her heritage. It turns out that her connection to any Native American tribe was nonexistent, and she even had to apologize to the Cherokee Nation for trying to use the test to prove her ancestry, as CNN reported at the time.

And while President Trump’s insults can be quite devastating — “Crooked Hillary” (Hillary Clinton), “Shady James Comey,” or “Nutty Professor” (Bernie Sanders) — he has one regret about the slur he used when he talked about Senator Warren last Friday on Fox and Friends. He may have used it too early.

According to The Daily Mail, the U.S. president actually tipped his hat to his presidential rival while speaking on the TV show, acknowledging that she was “doing better” in the race to becoming the Democrats’ candidate in the 2020 general election. However, he told a close group of individuals that he regretted insulting her that soon, which he did because he thought it would “end her candidacy.” Instead, the president is taken aback by the fact that Warren is enjoying a steady rise in the polls, even surpassing fellow Democrat Bernie Sanders, much to the dislike of Trump.

”Now I see that Pocahontas is doing better, I would love to run against her, frankly, I see that Bernie Sanders is not doing well at all, [who] I would have frankly like to have run against,” he said on Friday.

For a while, former Vice President Joe Biden was leading the polls, but Warren seems to be closing in now. As per Axios, she is rising in both national and state polling, with recent numbers having her at 17 percent, ahead of South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and California Senator Kamala Harris.

“What we see here is a battle between Bernie and Warren for the left lane of the Dem electorate — Warren’s rise is largely coming from Bernie, not from Biden. A good reminder that Biden appeals to a much wider swath of the electorate than either of them do,” a source close to the Biden campaign said.

“Warren’s ‘rise’ isn’t a surprise. What was surprising was Warren’s slow start — she’s now where we thought she’d be upon entry,” another adviser added.