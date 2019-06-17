Jenelle Evans Calls Her Mother Her ‘Biggest Enemy’ And Tells Fans They Have ‘No Idea’ What Is Going On

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is currently involved in a battle to regain custody of her children after they were removed from her care. Currently, Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, is caring for Jenelle’s oldest son — who Barbara has had custody of for years — but also her 2-year-old daughter Ensley. While some people think Jenelle should be happy that her kids are with her mother, according to a report from Pop Culture, the mom-of-three recently spoke out on social media and called her mom her “biggest enemy.”

A fan tweeted to Jenelle and let her know that she thought she was “one of the strongest” of the Teen Mom cast. She also encouraged the former reality show star to get things in order and to keep her mother, who she called Jenelle’s “biggest ally” by her side. Jenelle replied to the user and thanked her for the support, but pointed out that wasn’t the case at all.

Of course, this didn’t sit well with fans, who called out Jenelle on Twitter for calling her mom an enemy. Many pointed out that Barbara has been raising Jenelle’s oldest son for years. However, Jenelle suggested that there is more going on between her and her mother that fans are not aware of at the moment. According to another report from Pop Culture, Jenelle spoke out and explained that she would rather not discuss the matter at this time, but probably would in the future.

“None of you have no idea what’s going on this very moment. When I can speak I will. I understand where you’re coming from though,” she wrote on social media.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle recently revealed that her relationship with her mother is “destroyed.” After a court hearing regarding the custody battle, cameras captured Jenelle in the court parking lot talking with her mom and trying to visit with her daughter, Ensley. Jenelle’s mother claimed that her daughter’s actions were for the cameras and the women could be heard arguing. Jenelle then explained to Us Weekly the current state of her relationship with Barbara.

Loading...

“I do feel like my relationship with my mom is destroyed at this point. This isn’t a way a mother should be treating her daughter. She fights so hard for my sister and my brother when they are the ones with major issues, not me.”

Jenelle and her mother have had a tumultuous relationship over the years, but the two seemed to be getting along before the custody battle started. On the most recent season of Teen Mom 2, which happened to be Jenelle’s final season on the show, the two women even spent a weekend away together.

While Barbara has custody of two of Jenelle’s children, the former Teen Mom 2 star’s son Kaiser was also removed from her care but is currently in the custody of his father, Nathan Griffith.