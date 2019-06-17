Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Romances Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, June 18 reveal that although Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is newly single, she won’t short for attention or romance. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has executed his plan with military precision and he is not about to give up on his dream now. In fact, Thomas will turn up the heat with his latest scheme.

When Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) mentioned that he would like Hope to be his mother, Thomas did an about-turn. Initially, he was not interested in the blonde but when his son showed interest in Hope, he decided that he would like to rekindle the flame between them. When questioned by Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), he claimed that he had never stopped loving Hope and that she was the love of his life.

The fact that Hope was married did not deter the designer. He set about isolating Hope from Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), and it was only a matter of time before she had their marriage annulled. Thomas had convinced her that Liam was better off with the girls, while she could spend more time with Douglas who needed a mother in his life.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Thomas will try to romance Hope, per Highlight Hollywood. He will gift Hope with a Forrester Original gown. It seems as if he is trying to impress Hope and wants to see her dressed up for a change. B&B viewers know that he prefers a more risqué look, as seen in his latest Hope For The Future designs. In fact, he may want to see Hope reveal some more flesh.

Of course, Thomas wants something in return. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will kiss Hope after presenting the dress. However, Hope is still grieving her marriage and may be confused with Thomas’ display of affection B&B viewers will remember that she made it clear, not too long ago, that she would always love Liam.

Loading...

Thomas won’t be phased if Hope pushes him away. He has an agenda, and that is to make Hope his own. He wants to strike while the iron is hot. He needs to act quickly if he wants to win her hand. After all, she may start to see through Thomas the more time that she spends with him.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.