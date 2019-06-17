Kylie Jenner Shares Photos Of Travis Scott And Baby Stormi For Father’s Day

Kylie Jenner is celebrating her boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott on Instagram.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO, 21, shared photos of the Astroworld performer, 28 and their daughter Stormi Webster, 1 in honor of Father’s Day. In her post, Jenner wrote, “I love the love you share with our daughter,” as part of her caption. The mogul then shared two black-and-white photos of Scott with Stormi as a newborn and another one that looks a little more recent, with the toddler standing with the help of her dad. At the time of writing, the photo received more than 90,000 likes on her Instagram page. The post also received more than 700 likes from Jenner’s 138 million followers.

“You guys r so cute i hope u have a gr8 fathers day,” one follower wrote.

“Aww y’all are the cutest familyyy,” another follower chimed in.

This is the “SICKO MODE” rapper’s second Father’s Day since he and Jenner welcomed Stormi into the world in February 2018. According to People, Scott shared his own set of photos of Stormi on his Instagram page. The posts show Stormi riding a horse and the two taking a nap with her Sesame Street toys.

“The day mommy made me a daddy I couldn’t wait to spend every day with u to conquer this planet.” the rapper captioned.

Since becoming parents, both Scott and Jenner have taken opportunities to gush over Stormi online. Both celebs have shared important milestones in Stormi’s life, from her first few steps to the toddler sounding out words. On Stormi’s first birthday, Scott shared multiple photos of his daughter sitting on a pig chair as multiple toy pigs surround her. In another photo, Scott is giving Stormi some orange juice from a glass. In his caption, the rapper refers to his baby girl as, “THE SMARTEST AND LOVING BABY EVER.”

Jenner and Scott welcomed their daughter into the world just one year after the pair reportedly became an item. According to Entertainment Tonight, the famous pair faced a bump in their relationship after Jenner found suspicious text messages in Scott’s phone. The couple reportedly got through the drama, though, and are back on track after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had a “bae-cation” and brought Stormi along on the trip.

“Travis, Kylie and Stormi spent some time together on vacation as Travis had a break from some shows,” a source said at the time. “It was a really great vacation.”

Fans of Jenner, Scott, and Stormi can keep up with the famous family on Instagram.