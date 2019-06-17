’90 Day Fiancé’: Andrei Throws Fit During Elizabeth’s Baby Shower

On tonight’s episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Potthast gathered with family and friends to celebrate Elizabeth’s baby shower. It was supposed to be a festive event but the mood of the party quickly changed after Andrei had a temper tantrum and threatened to leave, according to a report from E! News.

The couple met on a dating app and after getting to know each other, Elizabeth met Andrei in-person during a trip to Dublin in 2016. The couple fell in love and Elizabeth applied for the K-1 visa to bring her Moldova-native boyfriend to the United States. Eventually, the couple married and settled in the U.S., but Andrei, who was unemployed during filming, had a difficult time getting along with his wife’s family.

This couple is now appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and Elizabeth’s family and friends are still having mixed feelings when it comes to her husband. Most recently, Andrei got into an argument with his sister-in-law Jenn. He later asked that Jenn be excluded from the upcoming baby shower but his wife’s other sister, Rebecca, who hosted the shower, still made the decision to invite Andrei’s current nemesis.

“I’m upset. Elizabeth’s family doesn’t listen to me. I think Rebecca did the wrong thing by inviting Jenn at the party. She just needs to avoid me as much as possible,” Andrei says in an exclusive clip shared by E! News.

In the same clip, Jenn says it’s clear her brother-in-law didn’t want her at the party but “there was no chance that I would never not attend my sister’s baby shower ever. Hell no. Even if I was mad at her, even if she was mad at me, I would still be there. Period.”

Rebecca made it clear that she didn’t want to be in the middle of the drama and insisted Jenn and Andrei handled their own issues.

Elizabeth’s father isn’t a huge fan of his son-in-law either. He recently revealed that he thought his daughter was “irresponsible” for allowing herself to get pregnant while Andrei was unemployed, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The concerned father was immediately worried about whether or not his daughter and her husband were adequately prepared to handle the financial burden that comes with bringing a child into the world.

The couple welcomed their first child, Eleanor Louise, earlier this year.

This episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will air tonight, Sunday, June 16, on TLC.