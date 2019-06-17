Lady Gaga Causes A Stir By Kissing Her Married Trumpet Player Onstage In Las Vegas

Lady Gaga is on to her next round of relationship drama, this time taking place literally in the spotlight.

The singer caused a stir this weekend when she kissed her married trumpet player onstage in Las Vegas during her residency show, Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano. The man, identified by the Daily Mail as Brian Newman, held hands with Lady Gaga as she serenaded him and then shared a kiss after she sang the lyrics, “Darling, kiss me.”

The kiss caused quite a stir, especially after Lady Gaga’s split from Christian Carino. Many shared stories about the onstage kiss and speculated whether the singer was growing so brazen as to play homewrecker before a live audience, but the Daily Mail report hinted that there was nothing amiss about the kiss.

A source told Us Weekly the same, noting that there was nothing going on between Lady Gaga and her trumpet player.

“There is nothing to see here. Gaga is a performer, and it was a playful, harmless part of her act,” the report noted. “She and Brian have had an incredible friendship for years and see each other as family.”

Lady Gaga’s love life has been quite the hot topic for the celebrity news world in recent months, especially her alleged relationship with actor Bradley Cooper. The impossible-to-ignore chemistry between the two as they appeared together in A Star Is Born and later when they appeared together to promote the movie led many to believe that they were secretly in a relationship.

As the Metro noted, those rumors kicked into another gear after Cooper and girlfriend Irina Shayk split up

“Bradley’s relationship with baby mama Irina began to really fall apart when he started filming with Gaga and she accused him numerous times of cheating on her with his co-star,” an unnamed insider told the outlet. “Ever since then, Irina has not been able to trust Bradley at all.”

There had been some speculation at the time that the rumors of a relationship between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga were a bit of show in order to promote the movie and help give it a boost during award season, but Cooper’s split seems to retroactively give some more credence to it.

Lady Gaga Kisses Her Trumpet Player Onstage After Split From Christian Carino – Watch https://t.co/Fq0TmMwesP pic.twitter.com/Av5wI6b7nW — peter alexander (@carribablue) June 16, 2019

It’s not clear if there was ever any substance to the rumors that Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga were in a relationship, but it seems clear that there is nothing going on between the singer and her married trumpet player.