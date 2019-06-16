’90 Day Fiancé’: Chantel Everett Says Marriage To Pedro Jimeno Is Over

This season on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno have been struggled to keep their marriage on track, and it seems things aren’t getting any better for the couple, based on a clip recently uploaded to TLC’s official Twitter account.

Chantel and Pedro were introduced to viewers as one of several couples on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé. The couple fell in love and hoped to start a life together, which required Pedro to move from his home in the Dominican Republic to live with Chantel in the United States. Pedro was granted a K-1 visa but things got complicated once he arrived to the U.S. After meeting their future son-in-law, Chantel’s family made it clear they did not trust Pedro and encouraged her to send him back to his tropical home.

While Pedro continued to struggle to build a relationship with his in-laws, Chantel was also having a hard time bonding with her new mother-in-law and sister-in-law. The women reportedly regularly post insults aimed at each other on social media and have been seen arguing on several occasions during their time on the show.

During tonight’s episode, Pedro makes it clear to his wife that their marriage will continue to fall apart unless she decides to strengthen her relationship with his mother and sister.

“You here, my mom and sister are here, and I stuck in the middle. If you don’t fix the problem between my sister or my mother, you don’t want to fix the problem with me,” he told her, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

In that same episode, Chantel opens up about her feelings on the situation.

“Pedro wants me to apologize to Nicole,” she can be heard saying, before bursting into tears. “I don’t owe her anything! She was just so mean to me. I mean, there’s things that you guys don’t even know about.”

“My marriage is over. It’s not fair!”

????Can things get any worse? See what happens on #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/qD6PSNrOY0 — TLC Network (@TLC) June 13, 2019

Chantel and Pedro will be appearing in their own 90 Day spin-off, The Family Chantel, with their families. It seems the pair quickly became a favorite and the drama between the families was so well-received by viewers. Howard Lee, the president and general manager of TLC, said in a statement that, fans of the show simply can’t get enough of “Pedro, Chantel, and their larger-than-life families.”

He also added that The Family Chantel will encapsulate everything the network is about, including love, relationships, and family drama.

Fans of the couple can follow all the drama on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which airs on Sundays on TLC.