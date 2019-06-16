Jennifer Aniston Broke The Ice With Adam Sandler In The Funniest Way Prior To Their On-Screen Kissing Scene

'Nine days til kissing — here it comes,' Jennifer Aniston texted to longtime friend Adam Sandler.

Kissing someone you’re not actually romantically involved with or attracted to while a bunch of people stand right next to you with cameras has got to be awkward. However, if you’re in the acting industry, this often comes with the territory and is just something to get used to. Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston have been friends for years but have never been romantically involved. When they realized they were going to have to do some kissing scenes together for their new film Murder Mystery, things could have easily gotten weird. However, Aniston decided to break the ice in the funniest way according to Yahoo! News.

Aniston sent regular texts to Sandler in the days leading up to their steamy scenes just to let him know that she was thinking about what was to come. In a recent interview the 52-year-old joked that Aniston seemed to be looking forward to it.

“She loves it. She sends me texts, ‘Nine days til kissing — here it comes,'” he laughed.

Of course Aniston did have some very important stipulations prior to their makeout scenes. She requested that he oil his beard a little so that it would be less rough and scratchy against her face.

“Yeah, she wanted me to have a nice, soft beard,” he said.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's Netflix action comedy #MurderMystery hit the streamer Friday. Read Variety's review https://t.co/bToJPd95Jb pic.twitter.com/FmIvrfA3TX — Variety (@Variety) June 16, 2019

Sandler has been married to his wife Jackie Sandler since 2003 and the pair have two children together, 10-year-old Sunny and 13-year-old Sadie. To make things even more awkward, Jackie and the kids were actually on the set at the time of the kissing scenes and watched the whole thing. Luckily, Jackie and the girls were pretty understanding about the whole thing. It didn’t hurt that they’re huge fans of Aniston. They even egged Sandler on while standing outside of the view of the cameras, Sandler said.

“When we kissed, the only awkward part is hearing my wife on the side go, ‘Harder! Harder! Kiss her harder! Deeper!’ They [Jackie and the kids] watched the kissing. They love it. They love Aniston, and they want her to have good things and they say, ‘Give her something nice.'”

This won’t be the first time that Sandler and Aniston have worked on a film together. They both starred in the 2011 hit Just Go With It. Sandler played a plastic surgeon while Aniston played his office manager.

In their new film, they’ll be playing very different roles. This time, they’ll be playing a couple who travel to Europe together only to get framed for the murder of a wealthy elderly couple.